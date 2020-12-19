Covid-19: UCC academics among experts calling for coordinated European response

Five academics from University College Cork are among the experts to sign a letter calling for a stronger European response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One professor claimed that so far the European approach to the pandemic is "uncoordinated and unclear".

The letter, published in The Lancet and signed by more than 300 scientists from around the world, is calling for a European-wide coordinated response to the pandemic.

The experts say that vaccines won’t help control the virus until late 2021 and that if “we do not act now, further waves of infection are to be expected, with consequential further damage to health, society, jobs and businesses”.

Professor Ivan Perry, Professor Gerry Killeen, Professor Patricia Kearney, Professor John Wenger and Dr Philipp Hoevel are among the UCC signatories to the paper.

Prof Killeen said that the European approach to the pandemic to date “has been uncoordinated and unclear. The result has been a loss of lives and jobs.

“Recurring lockdowns simply repeat the pain. Through clear goals and decisive action we have to get ahead of the virus, not hide from it.”

The letter stated: “Easing restrictions while accepting higher case numbers is a short-sighted strategy that will lead to another wave, and thus to higher costs for society as a whole.

“Testing and tracing capacities are limited: only with sufficiently low case numbers can the test–trace– isolate–support strategy quickly and efficiently help mitigate the spread.

“Hence, milder and more targeted physical distancing measures are sufficient, and schools and businesses can stay open.”

The letter said that Europe needs a “strong, coordinated” response as “a single country alone cannot keep the number of Covid-19 cases low; joint action and common goals among countries are therefore essential”.

It said that “achieving and maintaining low case numbers should be the common, pan-European goal”.

The letter explained the low case numbers “save lives, and fewer people will die or suffer from long-term effects of Covid-19. In addition, medical resources will not be diverted from other patients in need.”

It added that low case numbers “save jobs and businesses”.

“The economic impact of Covid-19 is driven by viral circulation within the population, and economies can and will recover quickly once the virus is greatly reduced or eliminated.

“China and Australia have shown this is possible. In contrast, the economic costs of lockdowns increase with their duration.”

The letter also said that planning is possible.

“When case numbers are low, there is no need for rapid policy changes. This reduces the economic damage and the uncertainty and strain on mental health.

“However, if case numbers rise too high, preventive measures must be taken decisively to bring them down again—and the earlier, the better.”

The experts said that clearly defined medium- and long-term goals are need to fight Covid-19 and they have proposed a strategy with three core elements.

The proposed joint European strategy for the pandemic, by the signatories, is:

1) Achieve low case numbers

Aim for a target of no more than ten new Covid-19 cases per million people per day. This target has been reached in many countries, and can be reached again throughout Europe by spring, 2021, at the latest.

Take firm action to reduce case numbers quickly. Strong interventions have proven efficient and balance the rapid achievement of low case numbers against the strain on mental health and the economy.

To avoid a ping-pong effect of importing and reimporting severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections, the reduction should be synchronised across all European countries and start as soon as possible. This synchronisation will allow European borders to stay open.

2) Keep case numbers low

When case numbers are low, easing of restrictions is possible but should be carefully monitored. Continue and improve targeted mitigation measures, such as mask wearing, hygiene, moderate contact reduction, testing, and contact tracing.

Even if case numbers are low, a strategy for surveillance testing (at the very least 300 tests per million people per day) should be in place so that an increase in case numbers can be detected in time.

Local outbreaks require a rapid and rigorous response, including travel restrictions, targeted testing, and possibly regional lockdowns, to achieve a rapid reduction in prevalence.

3) Develop a longer-term common vision