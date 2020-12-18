Doctor calls on public 'to do the right thing' without needing restrictions

Intensive care specialist Dr Catherine Motherway has called on the public “to do the right thing” and observe public health measures without needing restrictions to be imposed.

Speaking on Newstalk radio’s Breakfast Briefing, Dr Motherway said that everyone had to plan a very different Christmas this year.

As restrictions lifted people were moving about more and once they did that numbers will rise, she warned.

“We know it is the case that if people keep meeting each other, the numbers will rise, hospitals will fill and people will die.”

The public needed to keep practicing public health measures – wearing masks, good hand hygiene and avoiding crowds, she said.

Intensive care units had surge plans in place, but doctors also had non Covid patients who also needed ICU beds.

“This is such a worrying time. But we can prevent [the] spread of the virus if everyone does the right thing.”

There needed to be control of the virus and public health measures would “fix this” otherwise patients would end up in intensive care units and some would not survive their stay, she warned.

“This is going to be a hard Christmas for families who have lost someone to Covid.”

Everybody in the country knew what to do and should not have to wait for restrictions to modify their behaviour, she urged.

Dr Motherway's comments comes as strict restrictions look likely to be reimposed on the public before New Year's Eve due to the rapid rise in Covid-19 infections.