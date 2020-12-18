Covid-19: Donegal area has incidence rate more than nine times national average

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population up to December 14 was 84.7
Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 07:12

One Local Electoral Area (LEA) in Co Donegal has a 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 that is more than nine times the national average.

It was found in new data looking at the 14-day incidence rate for the virus between December 1 and 14.

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population up to December 14 was 84.7.

 However, Carndonagh in Co Donegal has an incidence rate of 795.8.

In the first two weeks of December, the LEA saw 135 cases of Covid-19.

Two other areas in Donegal have rates of over three times the national average.

The Milford LEA has an incidence rate of 275.9 while Buncrana's is 272.7.

After Carndonagh, the second-highest incidence rate in the country was the Claremorris LEA in Co Mayo, at 409.

There have been 111 cases of the virus in that LEA in the last two weeks.

The third highest was Muinebeag in Co Carlow, at 326.3, followed by Castlecomer in Co Kilkenny, at 305.3.

The figures come as strict restrictions look likely to be reimposed on the public before New Year's Eve due to the rapid rise in Covid-19 infections.

Yesterday, three further deaths related to Covid-19 were confirmed as well as 484 new cases.

