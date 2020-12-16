Parts of Guerin report that led to Alan Shatter's resignation removed from Dáil record

Parts of the Guerin report, which led to the resignation of Alan Shatter, have been removed from the record of the Dáil following a Supreme Court ruling.

The Taoiseach has corrected the record of the Dáil to reflect the court ruling which found parts of the report on garda misconduct were outside the terms of reference.

Mr Shatter succeeded in challenging the report’s standing in the courts last year and had called on the 2014 review to be removed from the Dáil’s record.

Micheál Martin told the Dáil that the Supreme Court found that the conclusions regarding Mr Shatter in the Guerin report were outside the scope of the terms of reference of the review and were arrived at without an invitation to Mr Shatter to express his views.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

"It is important that the decision of the Supreme Court is properly reflected in the information placed before the House. Therefore, as a matter of propriety and fairness I recently placed a redacted version of the report in the Oireachtas library with those paragraphs which the Supreme Court found were outside the scope of the review removed from the text.

"The revised report is accompanied by the full texts of the Supreme Court's judgments in order to contextualise the matter," Mr Martin said.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny first appointed Seán Guerin to carry out a review of the actions taken by An Garda Síochána pertaining to certain allegations made by Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

Mr Martin told the Dáil: "Mr Shatter made clear in resigning that Mr Guerin had not asked to interview him, as he would have expected if his intention was to reach conclusions about Mr Shatter's approach with regard to issues raised by Sergeant McCabe. Mr Shatter commenced proceedings for a judicial review of the report."

Mr Martin confirmed to Labour TD Brendan Howlin that there had been ongoing correspondence with the former minister ahead of the announcement.