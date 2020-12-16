Adults caught with cannabis may now receive a caution

Adults caught by gardaí in possession of cannabis for their personal use may now receive a caution, rather than a criminal charge.

But the provision only applies, save in exceptional cases, to a first-time offence and gardaí will still retain their discretion to prosecute if they believe it is not appropriate in the circumstances to give a caution.

The announcement by Garda HQ today regarding the Adult Caution Scheme only applies to cannabis and not any other illegal drugs.

Reform of Government policy

The change in relation to cannabis possession follows on from a Garda/DPP proposal some four years ago and runs parallel to a wider reform of Government policy to possession of drugs generally.

In August 2019, the Government announced a landmark change in policy to possession of all drugs for personal use.

Under the Government system, people caught for the first time by gardaí in possession of drugs for personal use are to be referred to a health intervention.

Garda discretion

Those who are caught a second time will be subject to garda discretion, who may divert them again to the health services.

For a third, or subsequent offence, the person will be arrested, as currently, and processed through the criminal justice system and possibly receive a conviction.

A new system is being developed. File picture.

This new system is still being developed and has not yet become law.

Until then, the changes announced by Gardaí today will apply.

In a statement, Garda HQ said the new position applies from December 14 and does not relate to any possession offence before that date.

Other changes relate to an extension of the scheme to more public order offences.

Read More Man arrested following €96k cannabis seizure in Dublin

The Garda statement said: “The Adult Cautioning Scheme was introduced to An Garda Síochána in 2006 having been approved by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“An Garda Síochána have collaborated with the Director of Public Prosecutions and an expansion of the Adult Cautioning Scheme to include four additional offences has now been approved.” It said the offences are:

*Offences contrary to Section 13 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994 (Trespass in a manner likely to cause fear).

*Offences under Section 21 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994 (Control of access to certain events).

*Offences under Section 3 of the Casual Trading Act 1995 (Casual trading without a licence or contrary to the terms of the licence).

*Offences under Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84 (Simple possession). This will relate to the possession of cannabis and cannabis resin only. No other controlled drugs are permitted under the Adult Cautioning Scheme.

Read More Patients will be able to access medical cannabis deliveries in Ireland

The statement added: “An Adult Caution for any of these four offences can only be considered in respect of an offence committed on or after the 14th December 2020 and cannot be applied retrospectively."

Adult cautions are applied, primarily, only for those caught for the first time, and not for any subsequent offence.

Under the scheme, those caught must accept their guilt and understand what a caution is and give their consent to being cautioned.

In relation to cannabis possession, the Adult Caution document states: “The investigating member must consider the type, quantity and value of the drug and whether in all the circumstances the offence disclosed amounts to simple possession.” This would leave some discretion to the member as to what quantity would constitute possession and whether, for example, the drugs seized were broken up into separate deals, which might suggest supply.

The document also states: “The final decision on whether a caution may be administered under the terms of this scheme rests with the District Officer or relevant Superintendent.”