Executive Committee of TUI rejects proposed public service agreement

The Executive Committee of the Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI) has unanimously rejected the new proposed public service agreement because it said it would not end pay discrimination.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night the TUI said while it welcomed aspects of the proposed pay deal, such as general pay increases, it could not recommend acceptance of it as it would continue the regime where some teachers receive lesser rates of pay for carrying out identical work.

More than 19,000 TUI members will be balloted on the proposals in the new year, with the TUI Executive's position now clear.

TUI President, Martin Marjoram, said: "We are just weeks away from the tenth anniversary of the unilateral imposition of cuts to 'new entrant' pay, but despite progress, its corrosive effects continue to damage the education system.

"Regrettably, the limited measures contained in this proposed agreement will not end the ongoing scandal of pay discrimination for second level teachers employed on or after 1 January 2011 and the proposed agreement does not address it at all for the other recruitment grades in which TUI represents members."

He also referred to "a teacher recruitment and retention crisis at second level" for many years as a result of pay discrimination.

"There is no doubt that teacher recruitment and retention problems inflict severe damage on the education system, with students often missing out on subject choices or being taught by 'out-of-field' teachers," he said.

"Even with this proposed agreement, the largest pay discrimination would still occur in the early years of employment."

Mr Marjoram said new entrants to second-level teaching could be looking at a loss in career earnings of over €80,000.