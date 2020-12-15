Advocacy groups calls for commission on care to resolve issues in nursing homes

A commission on care should be immediately set up to address problems in the nursing home sector and develop homecare, the head of Sage Advocacy has said.

A report, launched on Tuesday by the organisation, describes the sometimes-distressing situations advocates saw in nursing homes during the pandemic.

Executive director Sarah Lennon said: “There is a commitment in the Programme for Government for a commission on care and we want to see that happen now. This is the time, and that commission shouldn’t produce a report but an action-plan and a road-map, and put in place the costings.”

Many residents have been isolated from their families with only brief visits since March, and Ms Lennon said their advocates continue to find even window visits are banned in many homes.

There are some very good nursing homes, but even the best nursing home is not the same as living under your own roof,” Sarah Lennon

Advocates are ‘essential workers’ and should have access to nursing homes even during level 5 restrictions. But advocates quoted in the report say many homes simply stopped communicating.

The report states: “This was seen as being related to a fear of, and perhaps anxiety, about sharing information. The point was also made that pressures on staff almost certainly resulted in phones being unanswered in some nursing homes.”

Many nursing homes do not use social media and in some cases do not have a website so phones were the only way to get information. In contrast, other homes set up group-chats to message families and advocates.

Today we launch our discussion document to encourage a new debate about what we need to do to ensure Ireland is one of the best places in the world to grow old – we need a new vision to enable older people to access long term support and care in a place of their choice. pic.twitter.com/ajImIYl7aj — Sage Advocacy (@SageAdvocacy) December 15, 2020

A number of families contacted Sage about not being with their loved one when the person died during the pandemic. Advocates saw confusion over these final visits even though Government guidelines recommend visiting is allowed for compassionate reasons.

The advocates found some nursing homes did not acknowledge they were struggling while others shared their staffing challenges in the hope of getting more support.

The report states: “Some Directors of Nursing in private nursing homes who engaged in information-sharing with advocates stated they felt isolated and alone and without clear direction.”

Sage Advocacy's Nursing Home Residents - Family Forum supports nursing home residents and their families.

Please contact: 1850 719400 or

email: familyforum@sageadvocacy.ie

to discuss issues of concern and provide feedback which we can communicate to Government and regulators. pic.twitter.com/ytu0t2ziRt — Sage Advocacy (@SageAdvocacy) December 9, 2020

In some homes, staff told advocates they saw residents developing bed-sores when isolated in their bedrooms for long periods. They also raised worries about the mental health of their residents.

The report notes staff recruitment and even retention of existing staff became a critical problem.

Advocates saw homes where lower-paid cleaners, caterers and care assistants on short-term contracts opted for Government welfare supports as preferable to working in dangerous conditions.