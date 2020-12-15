Revealed: How Covid-19 vaccines will be rolled out across Ireland

The Government will today sign off on a plan to roll out a Covid-19 vaccination programme, a move which will signal a "giant step away" from the virus.

The details of the plan, put together by the high-level vaccine taskforce, chaired by Dublin City University president Brian MacCraith, will be discussed by Cabinet today.

It is expected to be signed off by Cabinet, with sources describing it as a "living document" which will change as new data comes in — nursing homes will be a particular focus of the adaptable approach.

If one vaccine proves to be more effective in congregated settings, or on older people, it will be directed where needed most.

Ireland is signed up to five advanced purchase agreements for vaccines. If all five are approved by the European Medicines Agency, Ireland would receive at least 14m vaccine doses.

The 'living document' outlines a complex logistics chain for vaccine delivery.

The Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, due to be the first approved, requires refrigeration at -70 Celsius.

Five types of vaccine administration locations are envisaged to be used at different stages of the rollout.

These begin with healthcare facilities, before moving to long-term residential care facilities, served by mobile distribution vaccine teams, before centralised mass vaccination centres are opened, using the experience of the first two phases.

The final phases will see GPs and community pharmacies administering the vaccine.

Once broader sections of society are vaccinated, GPs and pharmacies will "play a bigger role".

The rollout of vaccines, when that does begin to happen, will not immediately spell the end of safeguards such as masks and social distancing. Picture: PA

However, the early stages of the rollout will not see the end of the Covid-19 health measures of social distancing, masks, and hand sanitisation, with warnings that the country will have some level of restrictions for much of 2021.

Key to living with those restrictions will be a communications strategy, which a number of Cabinet sources say "will be critical".

Public health experts will "not talk down to people" and will "understand the legitimate concerns people may have", the Cabinet source stressed.

The communications plan will have two stages, the first of which will outline the complex logistics of the rollout.

The second stage will move to reassure the public on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

A digital process is being designed by the HSE to ensure that all vaccinations are the same, with a software programme ready to be rolled out by the end of the year to handle bookings.

Simon Harris, the higher education minister, said that he believed that 2021 could be the year that the world "takes a large step away from Covid-19" but said that he could not "gaze into a crystal ball".

"I think we have to be open and honest with people on the questions they have," Mr Harris said.

"My position on vaccines is well known. I have fought against anti-vaccine movements.

"But some people will have legitimate questions. And for them, a really robust public information plan will be in place."