In the first two weeks of December there have been 38 deaths related to Covid-19.
Covid-19: Two deaths and 264 confirmed cases

Picture :Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 17:42
Michelle McGlynn

There have been two additional deaths related to Covid-19, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has said.

This brings the death toll from the virus in the Republic to 2,126.

In the first two weeks of December, there have been 38 deaths related to Covid-19.

In total, there were 148 such deaths in November.

The HPSC has also been notified of 264 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There are now a total of 76,449 cases of the coronavirus in Ireland.

As of 2pm this afternoon, there are 215 Covid patients in hospital, of which 33 are in ICU.

There have been 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 currently stands at 83.4 - down from 84.3 yesterday.

Donegal continues to have the highest incidence in the country with a 14-day rate of 225.5.

Kilkenny continues to creep towards the 200 mark with a current rate of 199.5 per 100,000.

Seven other counties have an incidence rate above 100 - Louth (175.4), Carlow (166.9), Longford (134.6), Limerick (126.2), Monaghan (117.3), Cavan (111.6) and Mayo (106.5).

Of the 264 cases confirmed today, 79 are located in Dublin, 24 in Donegal, 19 in Kerry, 18 in Limerick and 14 in both Kildare and Wexford.

The remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

