Ireland's hospitals at risk of deadly cyber-attacks, leading security expert warns

Hospital IT systems and bodies such as the European Medicines Agency have all been subject to cyber attacks in recent weeks
The European Medicines Agency was the subject of an attempted data breach in recent weeks, and hospital IT systems have been targeted in other countries. Ireland could also be at risk, an expert has warned. File picture

Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 06:44
Neil Michael

Ireland’s hospitals risk being hit by the same deadly cyber-attacks hitting hospitals in other countries, a leading American cybersecurity expert has warned.

One such attack in September was being blamed for contributing to the death of a pensioner needing emergency care for an aneurysm in Düsseldorf, Germany.

She had to be diverted to another city because a ransomware attack at the hospital in Düsseldorf caused too much disruption to its IT systems for her to be treated there.

Hospital IT systems in the UK and the US have also been targeted in ransomware attacks launched by malicious software used to target computers working until a fee is paid.

When asked if such attacks could happen here, US cybersecurity expert Bruce Schneier, a speaker at the recent Web Summit 2020, told the Irish Examiner: “Unless the laws of physics are different in Ireland, yes.

If you are a country on the planet that uses the internet that everyone else uses, then you worry about this.

“There's nothing magical about anybody's borders that makes it more or less likely.

“These attacks happen pretty much at random, to everybody who is vulnerable.

“The internet has no conception of geography.”

Mr Schneier, a fellow at the Berkman-Klein Center for Internet & Society, added: “Ireland, Japan, New Zealand are really used to having an extremely large moat, and that moat doesn't translate into cyberspace

It's important to tell [people] that while they might be used to their borders providing safety and security, that doesn't work on the internet.”

Mr Schneier’s comments come as health systems all around the world are reporting increasing attacks by hackers. 

On December 9, BioNTech confirmed the European Medicines Agency had been subject to a cyber attack. It said documents relating to the regulatory submission for Pfizer and BioNTech’s BNT162b2 vaccine had been “unlawfully accessed”, while the cyber intelligence platform IBM X-Force has also reported attacks bearing "potential hallmarks of nation-state tradecraft against vaccine supply chain firms".

It was announced last week that more than 120,000 HSE employees will get access to classes including Introduction to Cybersecurity and Cybersecurity Essentials.

It is part of a plan to help HSE employees avoid falling victim to hackers.

Topics include how to prevent hackers from taking control of a system to earn a ransom payment.

In 2017, the HSE was one of many global systems attacked by hackers using the WannaCry ransomware.

The cyber threat intelligence platform IBM X-Force has also reported attacks.“

