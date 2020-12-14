Five deaths and 419 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in NI

There have been a further five deaths related to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, it has been confirmed.

Today's figure brings the region’s toll to 1,129.

The Department of Health have been notified of another 419 new cases of the virus.

Hospital occupancy on Monday was 98%, with 429 Covid-19 confirmed inpatients, of which 31 were in intensive care units.

Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy urged the public to act in a safe way.

Mr Murphy was reacting to scenes of crowds and long queues at a Primark store in Newtownabbey over the weekend which have sparked concerns as the North emerges from the two-week circuit-breaker restrictions.

“There is a concern because the level of Covid is still much too high, and there are still people dying from Covid,” he told media during a ministerial visit in Dunmurray.

“There is a time lag generally between a circuit-breaker and the effect of that, so we’re hoping to see a more positive outcome.

“But of course there is a recognition that people need to be able to get out and prepare for Christmas.

"Businesses and hospitality are struggling very badly and they need to get a chance to try to make some money.

“There is also an expectation that people will behave in a certain fashion, that people will observe social distancing, sanitising and make sure that in accessing servicing and goods, shopping and hospitality, they do so in a safe way.”

Mr Murphy said the Executive will meet on Thursday, possibly also on Tuesday morning to “discuss these things”, as well as post-Christmas arrangements.

Acknowledging warnings from Health Minister Robin Swann around potential further restrictions after Christmas, Mr Murphy added: “The better the behaviour over Christmas, the less restrictions are required on the other side of Christmas.”