Higher-education grant system to be reviewed

The Susi higher education grant will undergo a comprehensive review, the Minister for Higher Education has announced.

Simon Harris said on Monday that while the grant scheme, which awards funding of over €357m to about 70,000 third-level students, had served the country well, it needed to be overhauled.

He said a steering group chaired by his department and including student and education representatives, would report by next summer on the issue. He said this would likely mean more money would be needed to be made available to meet the ambitions of his department going forward.

Mr Harris said the review was needed because the grant system "doesn't understand how we live and study in Ireland".

People like me are constantly telling people to go back to college or study part-time, but the system isn't open to those who study part-time.

"It also doesn't seem to understand that life is not about income, it's also about outgoings. You could be a single mum or dad and something like childcare would be a huge cost to take into consideration. So I want to do a full review of the grant system.

"I think this is a really important thing that we get right."

Mr Harris also announced that students who had taken the grant would be receiving their €250 top-up payment this Friday. The €50m scheme was announced in October's budget and the minister said it was a recognition that this year has required students to take on additional costs.

The payment is a recognition of the fact that Covid-19 has had a real impact on our students.

"Also, many of them will have had to incur additional expenses like purchasing equipment. The payment will go into bank accounts this Friday and I hope it is of use to people."

The Minister has also spoken to college presidents and asked that they take some first-year students into third-level classroom settings. He said this was important for the mental health of those students who may have last attended a class of any sort in March of this year.

"I don't have a particular concern with the quality of education being offered online. But I am worried about the mental health of students in box rooms or at kitchen tables."