Businesses reopen across Northern Ireland following circuit-breaker

Businesses across Northern Ireland are reopening their doors following a two-week circuit-breaker.

Shops, close contact services and the hospitality sector were closed under lockdown measures aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus.

Cinemas, museums, galleries and gyms can also reopen while normal church services can resume, with more people allowed to attend weddings and funerals.

First Minister Arlene Foster (left) and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill during a press conference in Parliament Buildings, Stormont (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

However, pubs that do not serve food will remain closed.

Northern Ireland’s leaders defended the decision to relax restrictions at a time when daily death and infection numbers remain high.

The leaders of the powersharing administration justified Friday’s reopenings as health minister Robin Swann warned that a “festive free-for-all” would be “catastrophic” for the region’s under-pressure hospital system.

First Minister Arlene Foster said the fact the reproduction rate of the virus (R) had dropped to “around 1” had given the Executive the “headroom” to proceed with the reopenings.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the decision to lift some of the restrictions reflected the need to balance public health and economic concerns.

Mrs Foster urged the public to “exercise personal responsibility” and “make good choices” while Ms O’Neill called for people not to be “reckless”.

Safety guidance for the reopening of hospitality businesses was published on Thursday.

A maximum six adults from no more than two households are allowed at a table. Closing time will be 11pm at the latest.

All outlets will be required to collect the details of each customer to assist with contact tracing.