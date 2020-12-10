Covid-19: 15 deaths and 310 new cases in Ireland

There have been 15 further deaths due to Covid-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) have also reported 310 new cases of the virus.

It brings the death toll from Covid-19 to 2,117, while the total number of cases now stands at 75,203.

Of the deaths reported today, 10 were in December.

80 of today's cases are in Dublin, while there are 27 in Donegal, and 25 in Louth.

15 cases are in Kilkenny, with 15 in Waterford, 15 in Tipperary, 15 in Meath and the remaining 118 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

Of today's cases:

162 are men / 148 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 39 years old

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population for the country now stands at 79, however it is much higher in some counties.

In Donegal, the 14-day incidence rate is 320.5 while in Kilkenny it is 175.3.

In Louth, the figure is at 159.8 with 135.2 in Carlow.

"Tomorrow marks 14 days to Christmas Day. To ensure the safest possible interaction with your family over Christmas, consider restricting your movements now," said Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

“Risk assess the environments you plan to be in over the next two weeks; are they compliant with public health measures? Can you keep a two metre distance? Are people wearing face coverings?

"Now is the time to make decisions about what interactions are necessary and pose the lowest risk to you, your family and friends over Christmas.”

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said: “It is important that the encouraging plans for vaccine rollout in 2021 does not distract from the actions we need to take as we face into December 2020.

"A vaccine will have no positive impact on the trajectory of this disease over the coming weeks and does not give immunity to people over the Christmas period.

"We must not allow Covid-19 to spread through our communities now, after all the efforts we have made throughout 2020 and how close we are to beginning to vaccinate.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, stated that the reproduction number is now estimated to be close to 1.

"This is a testament to the very large number of people who continue to limit their contacts and follow public health advice," he said.

"Please be mindful that this remains a very dangerous virus, especially for vulnerable and older persons.

"We have the know-how and the determination to keep suppressing this disease, to protect our family and friends over Christmas.”

Earlier, HSE boss Paul Reid made a plea to people to keep their number of contacts down and to “be realistic” about this Christmas.

He said the health service is going into Christmas in a much stronger position because of investments and supports that have been put in place to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.