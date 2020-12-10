Two sweets each: Single box of Quality Street for ward staff ‘like slap in the face’

The sister of a frontline worker has hit out after just one tub of Quality Street was given as a Christmas gift from management to a hospital ward with a staff of around 30.

Valerie, who has a sister and sister-in-law working as frontline staff, was speaking on their behalf as she was "incensed" by the gift.

She told Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1 that two members of management presented the ward staff with the box of sweets.

Valerie said even a handwritten card would have been better, adding that the frontline workers didn't expect much, but the sweets made them feel undervalued.

An email from some of the nurses on the ward after night duty was read out on the show.

“We just felt so disheartened tonight when we arrived at work, to be told that hospital management - the executive management team - had delivered their Christmas gift to the ward," it read.

“We are a staff of 20 nurses, three health care assistants, a ward clerk, kitchen staff and cleaning staff.

“Our big hamper consisted of... A single box of Quality Street.

“It may seem petty, Joe, but in light of the year all frontline staff have been through, it’s a slap in the face to say the least.

“In what has been one of the busiest nine-months we have ever known in the hospital, we’ve had many staff contract Covid. Many more have had to isolate, some on more than one occasion.

“We have had extra beds up at many times without any extra support or staff.

“Now I hope this doesn’t come across as extremely petty, but it is just the icing on top of this very burnt and overdone cake.

“It’s not that we were expecting big bonuses or anything, but I suppose more than a box of chocolates between nearly 30 people, who are already tired and physically and emotionally drained after the year we have had.”

The letter added that the staff have had “a nice laugh” about it since and that they haven’t come to blows “fighting for the purple sweet or the green triangle as of yet”.

It added that the letter wasn’t meant to take away from the grief and loss people have felt this year.

“Just a little more appreciation than other years after what we’ve been through would have been nice.”

Liveline presenter Joe Duffy said one tub meant that each member of staff would get around two sweets each.

Valerie said that she thinks nothing would have been better than the sweets.