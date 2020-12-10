Covid-19: Vulnerable families still not offered remote learning 

Children who have family members at high risk of Covid-19 complications are still not being offered remote learning.

Department of Education guidelines stipulate that only children who are themselves at "very high risk" can be offered remote learning, regardless of whether or not they have family members with underlying conditions.

This means children with family members who are potentially very vulnerable to Covid-19 are expected to go to school, according to the Department's policy.

While some schools have been more lenient, many feel like they have to follow the Department's guidelines strictly.

Tracy McGinnis, a single parent family carer living in Wexford, has two sons, Brendan, who is in the very high-risk category, and Declan.

16-year-old Brendan is medically fragile and has a number of complex health conditions and disabilities.

His 12-year-old brother, Declan, was due to start secondary school in Gorey this year.

However, out of concerns that he would bring the virus into their home, he has stayed at home. Tracy herself is also high risk.

His school has not offered remote learning, citing Department of Education guidelines as the reason why.

"We are both emotionally in a spiral with all of this. He now wants to give up on school," says Tracy.

They refuse to live stream. They work on iPads so there is no reason they can't do it. Some other schools are providing streamed classes for high-risk families. It all depends on the principal or school

"I am his only parent. Brendan is his only sibling. If he lost either of us, he'd never live with himself thinking he was the cause of Covid coming into our home."

Tracy and Declan McGinnis. Declan has been off school since September.

Tracy has told Declan he can go back to school if he wants, but he would have to stay away from Brendan and wear a mask at home. "There's been tears and anxiety. It truly is terrible."

She is also fearful that there won't be a place for Declan in first year next year, should he have to repeat.

She believes the Department of Education is unwilling to compromise as it will damage their message that schools are safe.

"I don't really see their reasoning for not doing it, considering they already do it for students who are very high risk themselves, or are at home due to serious illness, including Covid

In response, the school said they were adhering to the Department's guidelines. "It does not make provision for situations such as that outlined in your email. While we are sympathetic to such situations, the resources are not available to facilitate such requests."

Zara Flynn, from Rathmines in Dublin, found herself in a similar situation.

She cares for her mother, who has chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and her grandmother, who has advanced dementia. They live down the road from her, and Zara provides care for them both.

She managed to get remote learning for her son, who attends a private secondary school, and she has homeschooled her six-year-old daughter since September, in anticipation of the difficulties with accessing remote learning.

Her son was in school up until October, but once a positive case occurred in the school, he stayed at home. "I had to write a lot of letters, get a letter from my GP, and I said I would invoke the equal status act. Once they received these, the school said he would be offered remote learning as an exceptional case."

She has written letters to the Chief Medical Officer and the Department of Education about the issue.

"There has been no attention paid to how this is affecting children. They are sick with worry that they will bring this virus home and kill their family member

The Department of Education did not respond to a request for comment, however, their guidelines on their website for post-primary state: "It is important to note that a very high-risk student is one with an underlying medical condition that makes him/her extremely vulnerable from contracting Covid-19.

"Schools must be provided with a letter from a medical professional stating that the student falls into that category.

"The arrangements in this guidance apply to those students only. All other students are expected to return to school."