Homeowners have almost double the disposable income of renters, CSO study finds

People in households with mortgages or loans had almost double the disposable income of those renting from local authorities in 2018.

That’s just one of several findings included in a Central Statistics Office (CSO) report into tenure and households in Ireland from 2016 - 2019, published today.

The CSO's report analysed recent social and economic conditions in Ireland, categorising and examining households in terms of tenure, dwelling type, family unit composition and income and employment.

The CSO says the report provides new insights into social and economic life here.

According to the report, people in households that owned their home with a mortgage or loan had an equalised disposable median income of €27,082 in 2018.

Conversely, people who rented from a local authority had the lowest disposable income in 2018 - €14,612 per year.

People who owned their homes outright had a median annual disposable income of €23,208, while those who rented from a landlord had an income of €20,666.

People in households rented from local authorities also had the highest 'at risk of poverty' rate (41.7%), and the highest economic deprivation rate (39.6%).

Labour force participation and employment

Overall, labour force participation fell 0.2% the second quarter of 2018 and the same period in 2019.

Highest labour force participation rate was found among those who rented from a landlord - 75.3%.

The lowest rate was 44.5% for persons in tenures rented from a local authority.

Households renting from local authorities also had an unemployment rate of 17.1% in quarter 2 of 2019, down from 21.5% in the previous year.

By family unit type, couples with children had the highest labour force participation rate at 71.6%. The lowest rate was among single-person households at 46.7%.

Home ownership

In 2016, more than half (58.4%) of all the homes owners outright in Ireland were detached houses.

Detached houses were also the most common dwelling type among households with mortgages (47.8%).

Geographically, Mayo had the highest proportion go homes owned outright in 2016 at 46.7%, compared to 36% nationally.

The highest proportion with a mortgage or loan were found in Meath - 43.3%, compared to 31.6% nationally.

Galway city had the highest proportion of people renting from a landlord (37.1%), compared to a national average of 19.2%, while Cork city had the highest proportion of tenures rented from a local authority 16.5%, compared to a national average of 8.4%.

Declan Smyth, Senior Statistician, the new report was a new example of the "policy-relevant research projects that the CSO are developing."

He said: "The CSO is in a unique position to gather and link administrative data sources with CSO held datasets and evaluate their potential for statistical use.

"Our aim is to ensure that citizens can live in an informed society while at the same time ensuring adherence to the relevant data protection legislation."

The CSO based its report on several sources including the Census, Labour Force Survey and the Survey on Income & Living Conditions (EU-SILC), Household Finance and Consumption Survey, and administrative data from sources such as Revenue and Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.