European Court of Human Rights declares Irish women's symphysiotomy cases inadmissible

The European Court of Human Rights has found three Irish women's complaints concerning symphysiotomies performed in the 1960s, inadmissible.

Regarding the cases of L.F. v. Ireland, K.O'S. v. Ireland and W.M. v. Ireland, the European court unanimously declared that their applications are inadmissible, and that the court's decision is final.

In the 1960s, each of the applicants underwent surgical symphysiotomies in Irish maternity hospitals, either during or in advance of labour.

Their cases were among 10 applications introduced by women who had undergone symphysiotomies in different Irish maternity hospitals during the 1960s and 1970s.

The applicants complained that the use of the procedure had not been investigated by the Irish state in a manner compliant with European Convention on Human Rights, and that they were unable to fully litigate their claims at the domestic level.

One applicant also complained that by allowing symphysiotomies to take place, the Irish state had failed in its obligation to protect women from inhuman and degrading treatment.

In one case, the European court found the complaint to be inadmissible, as the applicant had "failed to exhaust domestic remedies".

In the other two cases it found the women's complaints to be "manifestly ill-founded", and in these two cases, there was also a question about whether all domestic remedies had been exhausted.

Background:

The applicants in these three cases, L.F., K.O’S. and W.M., are Irish citizens who were born in 1939, 1934 and 1935. The women live in Dublin, Cork and Kells, respectively.

The three applicants gave birth to children in three different hospitals in Ireland in the 1960s.

In each case, a symphysiotomy was performed either in advance of or during labour.

A symphysiotomy involves partially cutting through the fibres of the joint uniting the pubic bones, to facilitate natural childbirth where there is a mechanical problem.

All three applicants alleged that they had not been informed about the procedure, and had not given their full and informed consent.

They further alleged that they had suffered physical and psychological trauma as a result of the procedure.

Although the procedure had fallen out of favour in Western Europe owing to safer Caesarean sections, in Ireland it was revived in the 1940s and continued to be used until the 1980s, according to the court.

In that time period, approximately 1,500 symphysiotomies were performed.

Around 2001, concerns emerged about the use of symphysiotomies in Irish maternity hospitals.

In 2011, a report was commissioned into the use of symphysiotomies in Ireland.

In 2014, the Minister for Health announced the establishment of an ex gratia payment scheme, offering compensation to women who had undergone a surgical symphysiotomy in any hospital in Ireland, between 1940 and 1990. The awards ranged from €50,000 to €150,000.

Previously, women who had symphysiotomies have taken cases in the Irish courts against the maternity hospital in which they were performed.

The leading case of this kind was Kearney v. McQuillan and North Eastern Health Board, in which the symphysiotomy had been performed after the plaintiff had already given birth by Caesarean section.

The High Court initially struck out the plaintiff’s claim, which was largely based on the lack of consent, on the grounds that there was a risk of an unfair trial owing to the delay in taking the case, and the person who performed the procedure could not give testimony.

The plaintiff in this case reformulated her claim, contending that there had been no justification whatsoever for performing the procedure.

Her claim was allowed to proceed on this reformulated basis.

The Irish High Court and the Supreme Court found that in the circumstances of Ms Kearney's case, there had been no justification for the use of the procedure. Ms Kearney was awarded €325,000 euros in damages.

L.F., K.O’S. and W.M., whose cases were ruled upon in the European Court of Human Rights today, also previously commenced proceedings in the Irish courts, which were stayed pending the conclusion of the Kearney case.

Following the judgment in Kearney, L.F. also reformulated her claim, to contend that there had been no justification in her case for the performance of a symphysiotomy.

However, the High Court found that in L.F.'s case, the procedure, which had been performed two weeks in advance of labour after it had been established that a vaginal delivery would have been impossible, had been "a reasonable though limited option".

In 2016, that decision was upheld by the Court of Appeal, noting however that that "did not necessarily mean that a court considering the circumstances in which another symphysiotomy procedure [had been] performed on a different patient might not come to a different conclusion."

In 2017 the Irish Supreme Court refused L.F. leave to appeal, reiterating that the issues in the case were fact-specific and case-related.

Following the judgments in the Kearney and L.F. cases, K.O’S. and W.M. abandoned their claims in the Irish courts.

None of the three applicants applied to the Irish government's ex gratia payment scheme, as they all believed that there was no possibility of any acknowledgement of a breach of their rights, among other reasons.

So, in August 2017, the three women lodged applications with the European Court of Human Rights in relation to their cases.

The women's cases relied on article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which involves the prohibition of inhuman or degrading treatment.

They also relied on article 8 of the convention, the right to respect for private and family life, and article 13, the right to an effective remedy.

The women in all three cases complained separately that they had been precluded from making a claim before the domestic courts concerning the symphysiotomy procedure, that they believed had been performed without their consent.

They also alleged that there had never been an independent and thorough investigation into the use of the procedure in Ireland.

K.O’S. alone also complained that the Irish State had failed in its obligation to protect women from inhuman and degrading treatment, by allowing symphysiotomies to take place.

L.F. and W.M. cases:

Both L.F. and W.M. complained under Articles 3, 8 and 13 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

However, the European court believed it was more appropriate to consider these cases with reference to the State’s obligations under article 8, to provide victims of medical negligence access to proceedings where they could obtain compensation for damage.

Firstly, the European Court stated that in their view, the position adopted by the Irish courts in relation to the passage of time, was "reasonably open" to the Irish courts.

It added that the Irish courts were faced with the "difficult task of balancing the plaintiff’s right of access to court in relation to a medical procedure performed several decades previously, against the defendant hospital’s right to a fair trial."

Secondly, the European court noted that in L.F.’s case, the Irish High Court had given "careful consideration" to the reformulated claim.

"While the applicant had been understandably disappointed by the outcome, this did not mean that Ireland had failed in its obligation under Article 8 of the Convention," the European judgement read.

"Had W.M. reformulated her claim, the Court had no doubt that the High Court would also have given careful consideration to whether, having regard to the prevailing medical and practice standards in 1960, the symphysiotomy performed on her could have been clinically justified at that time."

The European court determined that because the two women abandoned their proceedings in the Irish courts, the medical evidence had never been assessed or tested.

The court also expressed doubts about whether the Irish state had any duty to investigate the facts that came out of the three cases, but it did note that Ireland had not "remained inactive in the face of the considerable controversy surrounding the use of symphysiotomies in its maternity hospitals."

"In addition to the possibility of civil proceedings, there had been an independent investigation, an ex gratia payment scheme which enabled all the women who had undergone a symphysiotomy to obtain an award of compensation, and the provision of access, free of charge, to healthcare and individual pathways of care.

"In the Court’s view these factors had sufficed to meet any obligation the State might have been under to provide redress."

Therefore, the Court considered the women's complaint to be "manifestly ill-founded", since in the court's view, there had been "no failure to provide the applicants with access to effective proceedings allowing them to claim compensation."

K.O’S. case:

K.O’S. alone complained that, in allowing symphysiotomies to take place, the Irish state failed in its obligation to protect women from a medical procedure which constituted inhuman and degrading treatment, in her view.

However, the European Court found that even if this was the case, the woman had not exhausted domestic remedies, as she had not made that complaint before the Irish courts.

The European judgement also considered that K.O'S. had failed to exhaust domestic remedies, in respect of her complaint concerning access to proceedings in which she could claim compensation.

Although she had brought civil proceedings against the hospital, she had not argued that the previous judgment in either the Kearney or the L.F. case had violated her European Convention rights because they had prevented her from making any effective complaint about the symphysiotomy.