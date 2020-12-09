Christmas spike in Covid-19 cases ‘inevitable’

Leo Varadkar said the number of cases will dictate whether the country moves back to Level 5.
Christmas spike in Covid-19 cases ‘inevitable’

Leo Varadkar said a spike in Covid-19 cases is ‘inevitable’ as people mix over the Christmas holidays. Picture: PA

Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 16:55
Cate McCurry, PA

A spike in Covid-19 cases is “inevitable” as people mix over the Christmas holidays, the Tánaiste has said.

Leo Varadkar said if further restrictions are introduced in January it “won’t be done lightly”.

Referring to a rise in coronavirus cases following gatherings in the US and Canada for Thanksgiving, Mr Varadkar said it gives an indication on how the virus will spread over the festive holidays.

“It is likely that cases will rise again and we have never ruled out the possibility that we will reintroduce restrictions for a short period in January,” he added.

He said the number of cases will dictate whether the country moves back to Level 5.

“We need to make sure that we don’t concentrate too much on daily numbers,” he added.

“If the Government has to reimpose restrictions we won’t do it lightly as we know what it means for businesses, for jobs, but if we do, it will be for as short a period as possible.”

He also said he believes the country will see the end of the pandemic next year.

The Fine Gael leader described the start of the UK’s vaccination process as a “day of hope”.

Read More

Taoiseach: 'Exploitation' of student nurses unacceptable and should be reported

“I think that vaccines, with mass testing and with increased knowledge of how we treat and prevent this disease, we will see the end of this pandemic in 2021 and that’s the best news from yesterday,” he added.

“In terms of what we are doing, we have advanced purchase agreements to buy six vaccines, eight million doses for Ireland.”

Doses of Covid-19 vaccines are expected to become available in Ireland next month.

Ireland has opted into six advanced purchase agreements with Moderna, Oxford/AstroZeneca, Janssen, BioNTech-Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur and CureVac.

A high-level taskforce established to oversee the development and implementation of the programme for the rollout of vaccines will publish its action plan on Friday.

Mr Varadkar said the Cabinet hopes to approve the plan next Tuesday, which will be followed by its communications campaign.

“The intention is to vaccinate everyone, to offer it to everyone, free of charge. It’s not compulsory,” Mr Varadkar added.

“The best estimate is that probably 70% is what you would need to achieve herd immunity.

“I ran vaccine clinics and I found that the best way to encourage people and convince people to take the vaccine is to engage with them, to explain to them, to reassure them, to answer questions, not to brow-beat them or patronise them

“It is about information, answering questions.”

Read More

Family of Cork farmer who died by suicide urge people to reach out

More in this section

Brexit EU officials allowed at NI border checks but UK vetoes ‘mini’ Brussels embassy
Taoiseach: 'Exploitation' of student nurses unacceptable and should be reported Taoiseach: 'Exploitation' of student nurses unacceptable and should be reported
FILE PHOTO An inquiry into the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, which lead to the deaths of 72 people, has heard from staff of Irish-fo Grenfell insulation firm Kingspan used PR agency to lobby MPs weeks after deadly fire
coronaviruspa-source#covid-19place: republic of ireland
Facebook stock

Social media firms set to face multimillion-euro fines over harmful content

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices