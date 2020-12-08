EU to explore universal chargers for phones and other devices in early 2021

Consumers could soon be boosted with the introduction of a universal charger for phones and devices across the EU.

It has long been the bane of consumers having to use different chargers for various devices, with an Apple phone, headphones, or tablet using certain types of connection and the likes of Samsung phones and other phones using different USB C connections.

Then, there are older devices that still charge from USB A chargers, while laptops needed for work have a totally different type of charger for various models.

It potentially costs consumers hundreds of euro to have all types of connections on hand to power their tablets, smartphones, headphones, and other gadgets.

The market share held by mobile phone chargers with a USB Type C connector grew from 2% to 29% between 2016 and 2018, while the market share held by USB micro-B phones has fallen from 77% to 50%.

The EU is making plans for a proposal for legislation on common chargers for mobile phones and other devices in order to simplify consumer choice and help to reduce electronic waste, according to Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune.

There is no legislation currently to encourage manufacturers to provide a common charger for all devices sold, she said.

However, in 2009, at the request of the Commission, Ms Clune said, major producers signed a voluntary memorandum of understanding which was aimed at guaranteeing commonality between chargers and mobile phones on the EU market.

This did result in some unity on the matter; however, this memorandum of understanding expired in 2014 and a new one has not been signed since, she added.

“This is an issue when it comes to waste but also convenience for consumers," said Ms Clune. "This matter has been on the radar at the European Parliament for some time now and they have strongly supported the harmonisation of mobile phone and device chargers.

"I believe it is certainly an area where improvements can be made which would make life easier for consumers but also help the environment."

In January of this year, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on the Commission to adopt a standard for a common charger "as a matter of urgency in order to avoid further internal market fragmentation".

It called for either a delegated act or a legislative measure to be adopted at the latest by July 2020. However, due to Covid-19, the proposal is postponed until the first quarter of 2021.

“I hope to see this matter raised again next year and will be encouraging action on this issue,” said Ms Clune.

According to a Commission study, chargers both in use and idle cause significant carbon emissions.

Phone chargers are responsible for up to 13,000 tonnes of e-waste yearly, it said.