Host families 'heartbroken' at cancellation of Chernobyl Christmas visit

Each year, up to 60 children travel to Ireland to spend time with host families but tradition has been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions
Adi Roche of Chernobul Children International, and Igor Shadzkou in 2016. Igor's host family say they are 'devastated' that he won't be able to spend Christmas with them this year. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 06:30
Eoin English

Host families have spoken of their heartbreak following the cancellation of the annual Chernobyl kids’ Christmas visit for the first time in 20 years.

Chernobyl Children International's Adi Roche said the decision to cancel the Santa Claus flights was taken with “deep sadness” but they had no option because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Each year between 50 and 60 children, many of whom are orphans with complex medical conditions, fly into Dublin and Shannon Airports to meet their host families for a Christmas break.

“These have always been some of the most heart-warming scenes of the Christmas home-coming season and have captured the heart of the nation but sadly we have been forced to cancel the annual airlift this year,” Ms Roche said.

“It’s terribly disappointing for everyone.

It has been a dreadful year for these children, with many living under a strict lockdown regime for many months.

“Life in institutional care is difficult at the best of times and with the extra limitations imposed because of Covid-19, it has been an especially trying time.

“Their annual Christmas trip here means so much to the children and we are beyond devastated that they will not be with us this year.” 

Marie and Dermot Cox and their family, from Castlebar, have hosted Igor Shadzkou for several years. They said they are heartbroken that they won’t get to see him this year.

Igor is our fifth son and we cannot imagine what Christmas will be like without him this year.

“Even though his chair will be empty we are going to lay a place for him at the table on Christmas day, with his favourite Christmas crackers," Marie said.

Ms Roche has now appealed for help funding Operation Santa Chernobyl 2020 which will include the sending of a container of basic medical supplies, nappies, food, sanitary products, and PPE to orphanages in Belarus.

You can donate via Chernobyl Children International

