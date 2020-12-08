Mice infestations close sushi restaurant and Asian food market

A sushi restaurant in Dublin and a shop in Waterford have been forced to close due to mice infestations.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said Shiro Sushi on Moore Street in Dublin and Asian Food Markets on Park Road Business Park in Waterford had to shut due to the outbreaks.

One prohibition order was also served on Valhalla Meats Limited at the Townparks Industrial Estate in Co Longford.

A number of meat products at the manufacturing plant were documented as unfit for human consumption due to gross spoilage.

A prosecution was ordered under the EC Food and Feed Hygiene Regulations, 2009 in relation to the animal sheds used by Barry McConnon's slaughterhouse in Corcreaghy, Carrickmacross, Louth.

Chief Executive of the FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne said the unauthorised operation of a slaughterhouse for processing meats is a high risk for public health and is a serious matter.

“It is a legal requirement that all food businesses handling products of animal origin must be approved. This requirement ensures that these food businesses can be adequately supervised and inspected regularly. This protects public health and facilitates ongoing compliance with food legislation.

Illegally operating slaughterhouses and cutting plants put consumers at high risk of foodborne illness.

"The operation of any illegal food business will not be tolerated, and the full power of the law will be brought to bear to stop these food businesses from putting consumers’ health at serious risk,” said Dr Byrne.

The food safety authority director warned food businesses of their legal obligations to only purchase goods from approved suppliers.

“Additionally, all food businesses are required by law to only buy from registered and/or approved suppliers and should therefore, never buy food from any unregistered or unapproved food business or operator.

"The FSAI encourages food businesses to check the online register of approved food businesses operating in Ireland on its website. The prosecution last month of an illegal slaughterhouse and cutting plant resulted in the defendant pleading guilty to six offences of food law,” Dr Byrne said.

Under the FSAI Act, 1998, a Closure Order is served where it is decided there is a serious danger to public health at or in the premises.

A Prohibition Order is issued if the business operations involve a serious risk to public health from a particular product of food.

The effect is to prohibit the sale of the product, either temporarily or permanently.

Under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020, Closure Orders and Prohibition Orders are served where there is a non-compliance with food legislation.

Full details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website at www.fsai.ie.