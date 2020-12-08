Bishop seeks financial and volunteer support from parishioners 

The Bishop of Cloyne has appealed to parishioners for financial and volunteer support for their parishes as churches reopen for public worship.

In a letter to parishioners, Bishop William Crean appealed for volunteer stewards, who may have gained experience during the pandemic of ensuring safe gatherings of people, to help their parishes return to prayer safely for Christmas.

He said 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone.

“Covid-19 has caused great suffering to those who contracted the illness, to their families, their carers, and frontline people, not to mention those who have died with Covid, and the impact restrictions have made on grieving families.

"We remember all continually in our prayers,” he said.

“Many people greatly missed attending Mass, being deprived of receiving the Lord in Holy Communion and the opportunity to celebrate other sacraments.

“Many priests made great efforts to use the internet to broadcast Mass. However, even this has been a poor substitute.

Given the ongoing risk of transmission of the virus, parishes will need the help of stewards to ensure best practice in our gatherings for prayer this Christmas.

“I appeal to those in organisations, both sports and business, with skill in ensuring safe gatherings of people, to offer your service to your parish community.

“The priests and parish pastoral councils will appreciate your help to allow us to gather safely for prayer at this time.”

Bishop Crean said the public health restrictions which impacted on religious gatherings have impacted people “psychologically, socially, and financially”.

“Many people are no longer working or are working reduced hours on less income. This has forced people to cut their cloth to measure. The poor especially will need our help this Christmas,” he said.

Parishes also have been badly affected financially.

"Not having public Sunday Mass has meant no weekly collections for the upkeep of the parish. All the regular bills still need to be paid.

“In parishes where envelopes are used, many parishioners have been giving in their offerings to the parish office or a priest’s house. All such offerings, and those for the priests, are deeply appreciated and hereby acknowledged.

“We do not know your personal circumstances, we ask you to please consider contributing by giving to the collection when Masses re-open, or by whatever method suits you.

“I thank you in anticipation of your response to support your parish at this critical time.”

In June, the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland said the pandemic has had a catastrophic impact on the finances of many parishes.

Archbishop of Armagh, Eamon Martin, said people had been generous, and had been donating online but he appealed to people to be generous when Masses resume to help parishes recover financially.

Collections are the mainstay of parishes, helping to support priests, churches, and other parish infrastructure.

The income stream virtually disappeared when churches closed for public worship last March. It recovered marginally when churches reopened in June, but with much-reduced numbers.

Some parishes in Dublin said their collections fell by up to 80% during the pandemic.