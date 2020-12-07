NUJ members stage demonstrations in solidarity with journalists under threat

Socially distanced demonstrations have been held by journalists in solidarity with colleagues under threat.

It comes after threats were issued against a number of journalists by Loyalist paramilitaries in recent weeks.

The breakaway South East Antrim UDA is being linked to the latest threat, following a spate of similar incidents earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Sunday World journalist Patricia Devlin has spoken out after receiving a threat targeting her baby son.

Members of the National Union of Journalists held socially-distanced protests in Belfast and Derry on Monday.

At both demonstrations in Belfast and Derry, a minute’s silence was also held in memory of murdered journalists Lyra McKee and Martin O’Hagan.

Due to coronavirus regulations, many expressed solidarity with the demonstrations on social media, using the hashtag #standupforjournalism.

NUJ Belfast and district chair Robin Wilson commented: “The NUJ in Northern Ireland has already buried two members.

"I was a former colleague of Martin O’Hagan and part of the guard of honour at the funeral of Lyra McKee last year.

“We say: no more Martin O’Hagans; no more Lyra McKees.”