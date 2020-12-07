NUJ members stage demonstrations in solidarity with journalists under threat

Members of the National Union of Journalists held socially-distanced protests in Belfast and Derry on Monday.
Kathy Johnson, Equality Officer of NUJ Belfast District Branch, with Brian Pelan, Secretary of NUJ District Branch, Anton McCabe, NUJ NEC job-share, and Robin Wilson, chair of NUJ Belfast and district branch, at the steps of St Anne’s Cathedral in Solidarity. The National Union of Journalists in Belfast and Derry held a socially-distanced protest of solidarity in support of threatened NUJ colleagues (Kevin Cooper/NUJ/PA)

Rebecca Black, PA

Socially distanced demonstrations have been held by journalists in solidarity with colleagues under threat.

It comes after threats were issued against a number of journalists by Loyalist paramilitaries in recent weeks.

The breakaway South East Antrim UDA is being linked to the latest threat, following a spate of similar incidents earlier this year.

Journalist Patricia Devlin (Patricia Devlin/PA)

Meanwhile, Sunday World journalist Patricia Devlin has spoken out after receiving a threat targeting her baby son.

At both demonstrations in Belfast and Derry, a minute’s silence was also held in memory of murdered journalists Lyra McKee and Martin O’Hagan.

Due to coronavirus regulations, many expressed solidarity with the demonstrations on social media, using the hashtag #standupforjournalism.

NUJ Belfast and district chair Robin Wilson commented: “The NUJ in Northern Ireland has already buried two members. 

"I was a former colleague of Martin O’Hagan and part of the guard of honour at the funeral of Lyra McKee last year.

“We say: no more Martin O’Hagans; no more Lyra McKees.”

