Parents at Covid-hit Cork school want cases informed immediately 

Primary school Gaelscoil Uí Drisceoil in Glanmire recently closed as a precaution after a large outbreak saw 17 students test positive for Covid-19
Parents at Covid-hit Cork school want cases informed immediately 

Gaelscoil Uí Drisceoil in Glanmire: Parents have started an online petition calling for the HSE to inform schools if a student or staff member tests positive for Covid.

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 06:43
Jess Casey

Schools should automatically and immediately be informed of a Covid-positive case connected to a student or staff member.

That’s according to parents at Gaelscoil Uí Drisceoil in Glanmire, the primary school recently closed as a precaution after a large outbreak saw 17 students test positive for Covid-19.

The temporary closure of the school has had an impact not only on the children and staff members but also on their wider families, according to parents. 

As well as causing worry, it has also had a financial impact on parents, who had to stay off work to isolate, or who experienced knock-on effects on their businesses. 

Parents have identified four areas they believe need to be immediately amended by the HSE in order to prevent a repeat of what happened at their school. The group has started a petition online that has so far amassed more than 1,000 signatures.  

It reads: 

In accordance with the current HSE public health guidance, a school is only informed if a parent gives permission for public health to share that information." 

This means that public health guidelines can be disregarded, it states, and it delays the risk assessment carried out by public health officials. 

Other issues identified include the "time lag" between when principals are informed of a positive case in a school, and that principals are prohibited from sharing information about a positive case. 

The HSE has significant powers regarding the sharing of data in the cases of notifiable diseases, according to Fiona Uí Bhuachalla, chair of the school’s parents’ association. 

“There is no reason legally why the HSE cannot allow schools to get the right information from them as a matter of procedure, and secondly to get it immediately and be allowed to share it appropriately with the class. There is no barrier under GDPR that restricts them or prevents them.”

There should be an "appropriate mechanism" in place whereby principals can alert vulnerable contacts, she added. “They need to be able to alert them immediately so they don’t come into school until the HSE protocol fully comes into place and people are properly contacted.”

Read More

Covid-19: Six further deaths, 183 new cases confirmed in Ireland

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Nov 5, 2020 Non-essential retailers in NI given go ahead to reopen on December 11
Coronavirus - Thur Dec 3, 2020 Student nurse reimagines Michelangelo painting with Covid-19 isolation twist
CC PERFORMING ARTS PROTEST Martin: One-to-one dance classes can go ahead 
#covid-19schoolsplace: glanmireorganisation: gaelscoil ui drisceoilorganisation: hse
Elderly stock

Hopes rising NI could find way to vaccinate care home residents quicker

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices