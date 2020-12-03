Covid-19: Six further deaths, 183 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Six further deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

The newest figures bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths here to 2,080.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also confirmed 183 new cases of the virus here.

The total number of cases confirmed in Ireland since the outbreak began is now 73,228.

Of the cases reported today:

82 are men;

101 are women;

60% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 36 years old;

56 are located in Dublin;

26 are in Donegal;

13 are in Limerick;

11 are in Kilkenny;

11 in Monaghan;

and the remaining 66 cases are spread across 15 other counties.

Fewer than five of today's new confirmed cases are located in Cork.

The national 14-day incidence rate of the virus now stands at 79.7 per 100,000 people.

As of 2pm this afternoon, 239 people were hospitalised with the virus - 32 of whom are in intensive care units.

Ten additional hospitalisations have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

The HPSC says validation of data has resulted in the denotification of 21 previously confirmed cases.

The figure of 73,228 confirmed cases above reflects these denotifications.