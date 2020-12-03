Martin: One-to-one dance classes can go ahead 

One-to-one dance classes can go ahead under current level 3 restrictions, Culture Minister Catherine Martin has confirmed.

A protest against the continued halting of dance tutorials was held outside Leinster House on Thursday.

Attendees said it was unfair that sports training such as GAA can go ahead, yet dance classes have been excluded.

TDs Denis Naughten and Mattie McGrath both advocated for the “right to dance” in the Dáil while Senator John Cummins also met with dancers on Kildare Street and said he had written to the minister, Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister for Health on the issue.

Catherine Martin is telling the Dáil this evening, in reply to Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins, that: “Training, including one-to-one instruction is, however, allowed at level 3 and this applies to sport, dance and exercise.

While dance studios are therefore closed at level 3, they can provide facilities for use in individual dance practice or dance training.”

The Arts Council is in the process of preparing guidance on individual dance practice, which will be available early next week.

The minister says certain measures should be considered to reduce risk, including staggered start and finish times combined with appropriate entry, exit and traffic management, pre-booking of activity, reduction in the overall duration of the tutorial, and social distancing measures in place.

Dance teachers have had enough .. indoor playgrounds can open, martial arts, gymnastics & swimming but no dance, protests county & countrywide tmr by the arts @MichealMartinTD promised kids before the toy show that they were Ireland’s future, dance kids have been forgotten pic.twitter.com/NpCLbgDY4G — Nuala Woulfe (@NWoulfeWriter) December 2, 2020

There should be no hands-on adjustments or physical contact during training sessions and instructors should wear face coverings.

Ms Martin said:

One-to-one instruction should not be viewed as a way of re-introducing organised dance classes, which are specifically precluded under the current public health measures.

“While there is understandable frustration by many sectors about the current restrictions, the focus in the run-up to Christmas, is on allowing as many activities to proceed as possible, while at the same time being mindful of the priority of safeguarding public health.

“The Government is acutely aware of the vital role that sport and culture have played throughout the pandemic in contributing many benefits to the physical and mental wellbeing of people."