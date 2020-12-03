Public to have their say on first disabilities report to the UN 

The Government is calling for public submissions on the draft report on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities before it is finalised and submitted to the UN
Public to have their say on first disabilities report to the UN 

Anne Rabbitte, Minister of State for Disability, wants submissions from interested parties before the report for the UN is finalised. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 13:05
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

A consultation draft of Ireland’s initial State report under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has been published, with the Government calling for public submissions before it is finalised and submitted to the UN. 

It is Ireland’s first report under the Convention, which Ireland signed in 2007 but only ratified in March 2018.

The draft report was prepared by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, but it will now become the focus of a new Disability Participation and Consultation Network, set up to ensure that persons with disabilities and their representative groups have input.

Inclusion Ireland is leading the development of the network, alongside AsIAm, the Coalition of Disabled Person’s Organisations, Disability Federation Ireland, and Mental Health Reform.

In addition, next February, the department will hold a number of consultation events with stakeholder groups and members of the public can make their own submissions here up to March 3 next.

Read More

Home-help hours halved during pandemic

The draft report was published on International Day of People with Disabilities and Minister of State for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte said it outlined recent developments here, including the Adoption and Implementation of National Disability Inclusion Strategy 2017-2020, the new Disability Participation and Consultation Network established this year, and the Irish Sign Language Act 2017, giving ISL official language status.

"It is important that we hear from those whose rights are protected and promoted by the Convention," Ms Rabbitte said. "Over the three month consultation period that starts today, people with disabilities have an opportunity to make their views known on the report and the issues covered in it, with the support of the Disability Participation and Consultation Network that I established recently."

She said Easy to Read and Braille versions of the State report will be made available very shortly and added: "In particular, I’d like to emphasise that consultation with people with disabilities and their representative groups and disabled persons organisations is an essential part of this process and I believe that we have put in place an innovative mechanism to make sure this happens as it needs to."

Read More

Anne Rabbitte criticises Stephen Donnelly for no-show at nurses pay debate 

More in this section

IUA Universities facing funding gap of €200m due to pandemic
Female Doctor or Nurse Wearing Scrubs and Protective Mask and Goggles Banner Nurses' pay: Full review of student allowances underway, says Tánaiste 
Irish government cabinet meeting Mother and Baby Homes report publication delayed until New Year
disabilitiesperson: anne rabbitteorganisation: un
Depression stock

Fear and anxiety about Covid-19 is ‘overwhelming’ among the public

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices