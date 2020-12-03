Public to have their say on first disabilities report to the UN 

A consultation draft of Ireland’s initial State report under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has been published, with the Government calling for public submissions before it is finalised and submitted to the UN.

It is Ireland’s first report under the Convention, which Ireland signed in 2007 but only ratified in March 2018.

The draft report was prepared by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, but it will now become the focus of a new Disability Participation and Consultation Network, set up to ensure that persons with disabilities and their representative groups have input.

I'm very proud to be the Minister of State for Disabilities as we join together to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities today. In a year like no other, we must work even harder to ensure we continue to build a more inclusive & equal society for all. pic.twitter.com/6crNCv2nOs — Anne Rabbitte TD - Wear A Mask (@AnneRabbitte) December 3, 2020

Inclusion Ireland is leading the development of the network, alongside AsIAm, the Coalition of Disabled Person’s Organisations, Disability Federation Ireland, and Mental Health Reform.

In addition, next February, the department will hold a number of consultation events with stakeholder groups and members of the public can make their own submissions here up to March 3 next.

Read More Home-help hours halved during pandemic

The draft report was published on International Day of People with Disabilities and Minister of State for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte said it outlined recent developments here, including the Adoption and Implementation of National Disability Inclusion Strategy 2017-2020, the new Disability Participation and Consultation Network established this year, and the Irish Sign Language Act 2017, giving ISL official language status.

December 3rd is International Day for People with Disabilities.



Thanks to Minister for Disability @AnneRabbitte for putting the spotlight on disability. #PurpleLights



Not all disabilities are visible so make sure to keep 2m distance, wear a mask and keep people safe. #IDPWD2020 pic.twitter.com/FzNeR5UJ42 — Roderic O’Gorman TD (@rodericogorman) December 3, 2020

"It is important that we hear from those whose rights are protected and promoted by the Convention," Ms Rabbitte said. "Over the three month consultation period that starts today, people with disabilities have an opportunity to make their views known on the report and the issues covered in it, with the support of the Disability Participation and Consultation Network that I established recently."

She said Easy to Read and Braille versions of the State report will be made available very shortly and added: "In particular, I’d like to emphasise that consultation with people with disabilities and their representative groups and disabled persons organisations is an essential part of this process and I believe that we have put in place an innovative mechanism to make sure this happens as it needs to."