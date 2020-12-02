Covid-19 outbreaks reported in private households fall by nearly 60%

The latest stats from the HPSC show that there were 262 total outbreaks in private homes in the week leading up to last Saturday - a drop of 390 on the previous week
Wed, 02 Dec, 2020 - 22:34
Steven Heaney

Coronavirus outbreaks in Irish households dropped by nearly 60% last week, according to new figures.

The latest stats from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that there were 262 total outbreaks in private homes in the week leading up to last Saturday.

That’s a drop of 390 from the previous week’s total of 652.

Two weeks ago, the total number of outbreaks in private homes was even higher at 1,057.

An outbreak is classified as a cluster of two or more positive Covid-19 cases in a particular setting.

In total, 348 outbreaks were reported here last week. Twenty-one were recorded in workplaces, and 12 others were reported in schools.

Ten further outbreaks occurred in Irish hospitals.

At tonight’s public health briefing, it was confirmed that 231 patients with Covid-19 are currently hospitalised - 32 of whom were in intensive care units.

While these figures, together with a recent drop in daily confirmed case numbers, show progress has been made against the spread of the virus, health officials have warned against complacency.

Speaking this evening, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan urged the public to “hold firm” and continue to follow public health advice over the Christmas period.

"As more services reopen for business, remember to use the basic public health advice as a guide when organising your time.

"When you come home from shopping or being outdoors, remember that washing your hands is your first priority," he added.

