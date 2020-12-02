Ireland must plan for no-deal Brexit, Taoiseach warns

Ireland must begin preparing for a no-deal Brexit now out of "prudence", the Taoiseach has told the Dáil.

Speaking ahead of next week's European Council meetings, Micheál Martin said that while Brexit talks are ongoing and have reached a key phase, it would be wrong not to plan as if a deal between the UK and EU will not be reached ahead of January 1.

"While European Union-United Kingdom contacts continue, one month out from the end of transition, we have now reached a point in time when prudence demands that we must proceed with preparations for European Union contingency measures in case of no deal," he said.

"I expect to see contingency measures discussed in Brussels over the coming week and in advance of the December European Council. Next week, when I attend the meeting of the European Council, it will be an opportunity to reflect with other European Union leaders on the outcome of the negotiations and to chart our critical next steps, deal or no deal. Our fervent wish, of course, is that the negotiators arrive at a deal, a sensible free trade agreement, that would be to the benefit of all whom we represent in terms of jobs, employment and our respective economies."

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that it is "essential that the Irish protocol is honoured and implemented because it is our insurance policy against a land border", saying that the protocol would protect the Good Friday Agreement.

Her party colleague, John Brady, hit out at the "illegal, irresponsible, and intemperate approach" taken by the UK government throughout the talks, saying that Ireland must stake its claim on the EU's €5bn Brexit contingency fund.

He said that he was "very concerned" about reports that French president Emmanuel Macron was planning to claim much of the fund to compensate French fishermen.

Labour's Brendan Howlin said that the talks were "really now down to Boris Johnson, his true intention, and his political judgment".

"Does he really want a deal? If the answer to that question is "yes", will he invest the political capital to achieve it? Meanwhile, we must prepare for what is to come."

Mr Howlin said that connectivity planning, including a new ferry route from Rosslare to Dunkirk, had been undertaken in the main by private firms.

"I understand it is heavily booked already, which belies the claim that there was adequate connectivity. Thank God there are companies willing to invest their own money to provide these services and we are not dependent on the planning being done by the authorities."

Fianna Fáil's Seán Haughey warned that Brexit could impact Dublin's M50 motorway.

"Delays in carrying out border checks could result in a backup of trucks in the Dublin Port tunnel which could cause traffic jams on the M50 and the surrounding road network in Dublin. That must not be allowed to happen."

Mr Martin said that the two days of meetings next week have "a heavy and very busy agenda".