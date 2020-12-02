Man injured after explosive device partially explodes in Craigavon

A man has been injured after an explosive device partially exploded in Craigavon.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his hands and arms.

The incident happened in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon on Tuesday evening.

A security alert is under way.

A PSNI spokesman said: “A number of homes in the area have been evacuated.”

SDLP Thomas Larkham said residents had been evacuated to a nearby church.

“This is the last thing that anyone in Enniskeen wants or needs,” he said.

“This is a close knit community full of people trying to get on with their lives during a difficult time for us all.

“I want to thank the residents who have cooperated with police, reacting quickly to keep each other safe. I also want to thank the local church for opening its doors to this community.”

Mr Larkham’s party colleague, Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly added: “This is a settled community that has had its peace violated this evening. No one here wants that. I will be meeting with senior police officers to discuss this matter urgently.”