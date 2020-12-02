Man injured after explosive device partially explodes in Craigavon

Man injured after explosive device partially explodes in Craigavon
(PA)
Wed, 02 Dec, 2020 - 06:49
David Young, PA

A man has been injured after an explosive device partially exploded in Craigavon.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his hands and arms.

The incident happened in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon on Tuesday evening.

A security alert is under way.

A PSNI spokesman said: “A number of homes in the area have been evacuated.”

SDLP Thomas Larkham said residents had been evacuated to a nearby church.

“This is the last thing that anyone in Enniskeen wants or needs,” he said.

“This is a close knit community full of people trying to get on with their lives during a difficult time for us all.

“I want to thank the residents who have cooperated with police, reacting quickly to keep each other safe. I also want to thank the local church for opening its doors to this community.”

Mr Larkham’s party colleague, Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly added: “This is a settled community that has had its peace violated this evening. No one here wants that. I will be meeting with senior police officers to discuss this matter urgently.”

More in this section

Pat Finucane death Michelle O’Neill: UK government binning legacy mechanisms in bid to cover up Troubles role
Coronavirus - Fri Nov 27, 2020 Northern Ireland ready to start vaccinations in mid-December – programme chief
Covid-19 Press Conf Monday 30th November Covid-19: 18 further deaths, 269 new cases confirmed in Ireland
devicepa-sourceplace: northern ireland
Ceann Comhairle tells Arlene Foster that Brian Stanley tweet requires 'credible political response'

Ceann Comhairle tells Arlene Foster that Brian Stanley tweet requires 'credible political response'

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices