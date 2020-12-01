Ceann Comhairle tells Arlene Foster that Brian Stanley tweet requires 'credible political response'

The Ceann Comhairle has told DUP leader Arlene Foster that a tweet by Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley will require "a credible political response".

However, Seán Ó Fearghaíl said that while he was "personally appalled and profoundly dismayed by its contents" it would not be necessary to take action if the tweet is addressed by Mr Stanley.

Mr Stanley had tweeted equating two historical IRA attacks on the British army, the Kilmichael ambush in 1920 and the Warrenpoint Ambush in 1979.

He has since apologised and deleted the tweet, which angered Ms Foster into sending a letter to the Oireachtas.

In his response, Mr Ó Fearghaíl says Mr Stanley's tweet was wrong and fell below the standards of public representatives.

"Like many political representatives North and South, I was personally appalled and profoundly dismayed by its contents.

To post such a hurtful statement on social media is not only highly disrespectful to victims and their families but an affront to all those committed to democratic politics on the island of Ireland.

"As elected representatives, I believe that we have a shared responsibility to address the legacy of the past in a respectful way, promote reconciliation and support victims and their families.

NI First Minister, Arlene Foster. Picture: PA

"I know that you will agree that it is an enormous privilege to serve as an elected representative and particularly to hold a position of responsibility; however, there is a duty on us all to uphold the fundamental values and standards that are the cornerstones of democratic politics.

"I must be particularly conscious of the independent and non-partisan nature of my office.

"Nonetheless, I do believe that the statement on Twitter made by Deputy Stanley calls for a credible political response – one which sincerely acknowledges the hurt and offence caused to the families."

Mr O Fearghail says that he knows Mr Stanley to be "an experienced and fair-minded member of Dáil Éireann" but says that the matter should be "properly addressed".

Mr Stanley will address his colleagues at the Public Accounts Committee where he is chair tomorrow.