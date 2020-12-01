Hundreds of jobs could be impacted by EU fishing proposals

Almost 400 jobs could be impacted in the fishing industry by European proposals, the Agriculture Minister has warned.

Charlie McConalogue was speaking as he presented the Sea Fisheries Sustainability Impact Assessment to the joint Oireachtas committee on agriculture and the marine. The assessment outlines the impact the current EU Commission proposals, published in October, would have.

Mr McConalogue said that the plans could cost Irish fishers nearly €16m.

"If the total allowable catches are agreed as the advice recommends, we would see a net reduction in fishing opportunity of 10% by volume in tonnes and 6% by value. This amounts to a direct income reduction of minus €15.8m.

"In addition to the direct losses to the fleet, income is lost in the processing sector, as a direct result of reduced catches, and a number of ancillary industries, such as net making, chandlery, engineering, and refrigeration. These reductions will obviously have a knock-on effect on employment ... these reductions could impact 383 full- and part-time jobs."

Mr McConalogue said that in terms of the Brexit future relationship, talks had been "very slow", but said he had impressed upon EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier the need to keep access and stocks for Irish boats.

"I explained that our fishing industry is in a particularly vulnerable position as Ireland shares its main fish stocks and its waters on three sides with the UK and needs to retain access to UK waters and to shared resources."

It comes as crunch talks continue between the EU and Britain regarding Brexit. The UK is to table its long-awaited finance bill next week, but anticipated controversial clauses to override the Brexit withdrawal agreement are expected to be axed if a trade deal is struck beforehand.