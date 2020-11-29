Gardaí seize large quantity of alcohol following search of suspected shebeen in Monaghan

Gardaí have seized a large quantity of alcohol, as well as other pieces of bar equipment, following a search on a county Monaghan premises where a Shebeen was suspected to be in operation.

The Castleblaney premises was searched by Gardaí investigating alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation, in support of current public health measures, at approximately 9pm last night.

The search was conducted as part of Operation Navigation.

During the search, substantial quantities of alcohol were seized along with beer taps and other bar equipment.

All of those present were identified by gardaí.

No arrests were made in this phase of the investigations.

A file is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí says their enquiries are ongoing.

In a statement issued this evening, gardaí said: "The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives."