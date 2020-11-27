Six local areas have 14-day incidence rate above 250

Milford in Donegal has the highest Covid-19 14-day incidence rate in the country.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows two areas in the county have rates twice the national average.

The 14-day national incidence rate currently stands at 103.9.

Six areas nationally now have rates of more than 250 - including Milford (355), Edenderry in Offaly (252), Dundalk South in Louth (299) and Buncrana in Donegal (281).

Overall, however, the situation nationwide has improved with eight local electoral areas now have infection rates per 100,000 of less than five.

Three of those area are in Mayo while there is one in Monaghan, Galway and in Carlow.

In terms of urban areas, the highest is Waterford City South with a rate of 284.

Galway City Central is at 221 while in Cork the South Central area has the highest rate at 199.

In Dublin, Ballymun Finglas has the highest rate of Covid-19 infection as of Monday at 192.

The HSE’s executive director Paul Reid has acknowledged that there could be a spike in Covid cases after Christmas.

That was “a legitimate concern” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

This is in our hands, we can make this a safe Christmas. People deserve a break. I would ask people to work with us.

If the public works with the authorities then lockdown should not be inevitable in January.

“We’re in a strong position going in.” Ireland has one of the strongest positions in Europe with regard to the level of Covid cases, he said.

Ireland was in this position because of the behaviour of the public.

This period could be used now to further strengthen that position and allow for a safe Christmas.

Mr Reid said there was “a staircase of risks” and that every step of the process was a risk.

What the Government had to do was to “take a whole lot of advice,” from Nphet, from the HSE, from the CSO and from economic data.

“They have to take a balanced set of risks, they have to consider all of the input and then decide.”