Staff at the Property Registration Authority (PRA) have been working reduced hours throughout Level 5 restrictions.
345 civil servants receive full pay for working reduced hours under Level 5 restrictions

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry said the situation is not the staff's fault. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 21:53
Ciarán Sunderland

More than 300 civil servants have been working reduced hours but receiving their salaries in full.

345 staff at the Property Registration Authority (PRA) have been working reduced hours throughout Level 5 restrictions.

The PRA said in a statement that the measures were brought in to stop the spread of Covid-19 - and are continually being reviewed.

Speaking about the working practices, Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry said the issue is not the staff's fault but the overall situation that needs to be addressed. 

"Obviously, they are available to work and I'm sure would prefer to be at work, said Mr MacSharry, "but if they are not in a position to be remotely enabled by management and the State, 

"If they are not in a position to be facilitated in the physical building then that is a failing by the administration overall and that's what needs to be addressed."

During the summer Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry was criticised for saying some public sector workers were using the pandemic as an excuse to "lie on the couch and watch box sets".

In this instance though, Mr MacSharry said staff in the PRA should not be blamed - but they should only be given full pay for completing all their hours.

The PRA said normal staff attendance will resume once Level 5 restrictions are lifted.

