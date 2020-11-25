McEntee willing to make statement on Woulfe appointment to Dáil - Taoiseach

The Justice Minister is willing to make a statement to the Dáil on the appointment of Seamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin told the Dáil that the opposition's withdrawal from the Business Committee was "disproportionate" and said that Helen McEntee would come to the Dáil as early as tomorrow to answer questions.

Mr Martin said the Business Committee should come together to discuss the format of such questioning.

The opposition parties yesterday withdrew from the committee due to the ongoing refusal of the minister to come before the house to answer questions.

Mr Martin said that Ms McEntee was "anxious" to answer questions on the appointment.

"She wants to deal with this."

Ms McEntee has offered to take oral questions on the issue, but the opposition says that there is a "huge difference" between this and taking statements.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said that the Taoiseach had refused to answer questions on the issue, but said the opposition would keep the issue on the agenda "slice by slice".

The Taoiseach accused Mr Kelly of being "melodramatic" and said that "no impression of John Wayne would impress" him.

Earlier, the Oireachtas Justice Committee released a statement rebuking Government claims that Helen McEntee "answered questions" on Seamus Woulfe's appointment when she appeared before it.