Celebs to read Christmas stories as part of housing charity’s fundraising initiative 

Brendan Gleeson and Hozier are among the famous names who are lending their voice to read ‘Bedtime Stories’ as part of housing charity’s fundraising initiative

A host of celebrities will read “12 Bedtime Stories of Christmas” as part of a fundraising effort for housing charity Threshold, who announced that the Christmas bedtime stories will be available via subscription.

The new Christmas themed stories will be added to a collection of more than 60 pieces for adults and children alike.

Actors Brendan and Brian Gleeson, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Peter Coonan, Barry McGovern, Pauline McLynn and Owen Roe will all contribute.

Singer Hozier, actor and writer Emmet Kirwan, author and Irish Examiner columnist Louise O’Neill, actor and writer Tara Flynn and Senator David Norris have also joined the line-up for the Christmas cause.

Some of the Christmas-themed stories include A Christmas Carol, read by Owen Roe, while Louise O’Neill reads from the newly released Miracle on Ebenezer Street, a re-telling of A Christmas Carol by Catherine Doyle.

Brian Gleeson will also read a short story from his brother author Rory Gleeson, while Tara Flynn has penned an original for Threshold.

“Christmas is always an important time in our fundraising calendar, this year more so than ever, as most of us look forward to spending the holidays in the safety of our homes,” said CEO of Threshold, John-Mark McCafferty.

“Homelessness can affect anyone, even those who always had a place to call home and never contemplated that life would be any different.

“This Christmas, a huge swathe of families and individuals, young and old, the length and breadth of the country are still dealing with uncertainty as their incomes have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Everyone should have a safe and secure place to call home at Christmas.

“With this in mind, we are thrilled to be adding to the long list of Irish actors, authors and musicians who have donated their time and their voices to support our Bedtime Stories initiative”.

Ms Flynn said: “Homelessness at any time of year is hard to contemplate, but in winter, even more so. When families should be snug in their beds, kids expecting Santa, it's unbearable to think of those not knowing where to turn to next.

“Threshold thinks of them, and helps prevent the worst from happening. It's an honour to support Threshold's Bedtime Stories in the hope that, while we entertain and bring a bit of Christmas cheer, we can also raise awareness of their great work.” Love/Hate and Marvel star Tom Vaughan-Lawlor said: “The state of homelessness in Ireland is truly heartbreaking.

“I am so happy to be able to contribute even a small bit to the brilliant work Threshold do.”

Threshold’s Bedtime Stories are available at thresholdbedtimestories.ie. Subscribers can listen to the collection of stories and poems at any time until the end of December for just €10 per month.