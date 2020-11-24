A Covid-hit Late Late Toy Show could be ideal for Jack

It will be a Late Late Toy Show like no other for many of us because of the coronavirus pandemic and the inability for the crowds to congregate in the RTÉ studio.

However, for one nine-year-old boy it may also be extra special one as he has not been able to take part in previous years because of his rare disease.

Covid-19 meant that Jack Beattie, who is also an honorary Garda Sergeant, had to miss having his first birthday party in three years last March.

But in a video on Facebook, Jack gives a big wink as he advises people to watch the show saying: “You never know who you might see. It possibly might be me but I am not going to give too much spoilers.”

What exactly has happened is not being revealed before the programme is broadcast on Friday but his mum Ruth confirmed that Jack had been asked to take part in the show previously through Temple Street Hospital where he receives care for his condition.

“However with all the surgery he had been through, I had to say no.”

Jack was born with Osteogenesis Imperfacta, or brittle bone disease, and in March he had to cancel his birthday party due to Covid-19.

It would have been his first party in three years; just like previous invitations to take part in the Toy Show, his surgery meant he could not have a party in recent years.

After Ruth appealed to people to instead mail him cards, he had over 1,000 posted to him from locations as far away as France and Switzerland as well as Ireland and the UK.

The family, from Raphoe, county Donegal, are all set for the biggest night of the year.

“We will have our feet up, the fire on and we will have a goody box for the Late Late Toy Show,” Ruth said.

The family want to take the opportunity to thank the “fantastic” staff at CHI Temple Street for the care they always take of Jack.

Host Ryan Tubridy has promised a night of “unpredictable magic” on Friday, despite the current Covid-19 restrictions.

"Now more than ever we need that sprinkling of joy and the ceremony of the hot chocolates and the PJs and the family gathering around for a night of unpredictable magic, that's the essence of The Toy Show."

This year, for the first time, children all over the world have submitted their entries to be part of a stunning group song on the night.

In what is likely to be a tearjerker, they will be able to message their extended farmily members back home.