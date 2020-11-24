Electricity interconnector will not impinge on Cork's War of Independence sites

Plans for a €1m French-Irish electricity interconnector have finally been revealed and will not include construction on controversial War of Independence sites.

Fears had been raised by a community that EirGrid would choose one of two initially preferred sites in Knockraha, Co Cork for a converter station as the French electricity is DC (Direct Current) and it will have to be turned into AC (Alternating Current) for use here.

The company has announced that it won't be using the Knockraha sites for the converter station and has instead chosen the former Amgen site at Ballyadam, Carrigtwohill for it. This site is owned by the IDA.

Our community will be celebrating this week, knowing that its unspoilt environment has been saved from mass industrial creep

What is known as the Celtic Interconnector project will see a submarine cable laid from northern Brittany which will make landfall in Ireland at Claycastle Beach, Youghal.

From there cables will be laid underground to the converter station at Ballyadam and then a further 10kms on to the main ESB substation at Knockraha.

News that the converter station will not be located in Knockraha has been welcomed by locals who had fought long and hard against it.

Knockraha Environment Group (KEG) spokeswoman Marguerite Cremin said they were thrilled by the decision.

“Our community are delighted to be informed that EirGrid has officially announced that both Kilquane, site 12 and Knockraha, site 9b are no longer their preferred site locations for a power convertor. Our community will be celebrating this week, knowing that its unspoilt environment has been saved from mass industrial creep,” she said.

Local landowner Marie O’Sullivan pointed out that the Kilquane site is by a forest plantation with a native woodland and an important water source stream, which backs onto neighbouring houses and farms.

“The area is also located near two historical sites, known as ‘The Rea’ and Sing Sing prison,” she said.

These sites are of immense historical value having been used by the IRA during the War of Independence. It is believed that a number of bodies of British soldiers and informers lie buried in The Rea following their capture and execution by an IRA unit led by Martin Corry.

Corry went onto serve as a TD for the area for more than 40 years.

The plaque marking Sing-Sing prison at Knockraha, Co Cork.

EirGrid chief executive Mark Foley said they had received more than 1,000 responses to their most recent public consultation process.

There was support for further studies and assessment at Ballyadam, with many respondents maintaining it is the most appropriate location for the converter station, given the industrial and commercial activity in the area.

“Taking into consideration the constraints particular to each site and a range of criteria — technical, environmental, economic, social and deliverability — Ballyadam has been identified as the best performing option for the converter station site. It will be brought forward as the best-performing converter station site to the next stage of the project, the planning process,” Mr Foley said.

EirGrid has been working with its French equivalent Réseau de Transport d’Electricité (RTÉ) to find the best way to develop the interconnector to benefit electricity customers and markets in Ireland, France and the EU.