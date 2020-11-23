Localised flooding risk as rainfall warning issued for eight counties

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for eight counties with localised flooding expected.

The warning is in place for all of Connacht, Donegal, Clare and Kerry and comes into effect at 2pm on Monday.

It will remain in place for 24 hours.

Met Éireann has warned that heavy rain “later Monday, Monday night and Tuesday may cause some river and localised flooding”.

The rest of the country is expected to see a clear morning give way to cloud with “scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle slowly move in from the west, turning more persistent across Atlantic counties”.

Met Éireann said that “heavy outbreaks of rain will affect the western half of the country” this evening with the rain becoming “more widespread overnight”.

The rain will persist on Tuesday and it will be “wettest across the western half of the country in the morning, and later in the day across the eastern half of Ireland”.

Tuesday night will be dry with “some scattered showers will move into Atlantic counties overnight” with Met Éireann warning that it will begin to turn cold bringing frost and the possibility of “a few icy stretches”.

Wednesday and Thursday will see dry but cold weather that could see temperatures drop to as low as -3 degrees.