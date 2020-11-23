Localised flooding risk as rainfall warning issued for eight counties

The warning comes into effect at 2pm and will last for 24 hours
Localised flooding risk as rainfall warning issued for eight counties

Heavy rain may cause some river and localised flooding”. File picture: Denis Minihane.

Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 06:46
Steve Neville

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for eight counties with localised flooding expected.

The warning is in place for all of Connacht, Donegal, Clare and Kerry and comes into effect at 2pm on Monday.

It will remain in place for 24 hours.

Met Éireann has warned that heavy rain “later Monday, Monday night and Tuesday may cause some river and localised flooding”.

The rest of the country is expected to see a clear morning give way to cloud with “scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle slowly move in from the west, turning more persistent across Atlantic counties”.

Met Éireann said that “heavy outbreaks of rain will affect the western half of the country” this evening with the rain becoming “more widespread overnight”.

The rain will persist on Tuesday and it will be “wettest across the western half of the country in the morning, and later in the day across the eastern half of Ireland”.

Tuesday night will be dry with “some scattered showers will move into Atlantic counties overnight” with Met Éireann warning that it will begin to turn cold bringing frost and the possibility of “a few icy stretches”.

Wednesday and Thursday will see dry but cold weather that could see temperatures drop to as low as -3 degrees.  

Read More

Cork 'carnival' scenes 'cause for concern', says health expert

More in this section

Fears over lack of mental health supports for those in Direct Provision  Fears over lack of mental health supports for those in Direct Provision 
Man and woman in hospital after aggravated burglary Man and woman in hospital after aggravated burglary
Coronavirus - Mon Jul 27, 2020 Discussions between UK and Ireland over Christmas with Covid restrictions
Gardaí appeal for information to find missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí appeal for information to find missing Dublin teenager

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices