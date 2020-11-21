Death threats to women fighting to remove leaked explicit images

Women working to remove sexually explicit images put online without their consent are now being subjected to rape and death threats.

People are being targeted on social media as the attackers aim to silence women who are speaking out.

“There were loads of them directed at me,” said Megan Sims, one of the victims of the threats made on online forums such as Discord, where the content was being shared.

“One of them was saying, ‘what do you think you can do’ and 'these feminazi c**ts need to be burned'," she said.

Many of the forums have been taken down, with Discord shutting one down that contained 500 members.

“There is a reason everyone on Twitter is on 'private' right now. Everyone is afraid to speak out. One of them has said he is going to get back at us by doing a leak every Monday,” said Megan.

“To them, it has become a competition. Who can do us the worst? Who can one-up the other person with someone else’s photos?”

In a series of tweets, Justice Minister Helen McEntee has outlined a number of measures she is taking to crack down on the sharing of images.

"I want people to know that I am determined to act and to introduce tough new laws to ensure that anyone who shares these kinds of images will face serious criminal sanctions."

She is working to enact the Harassment, Harmful Communications, and Related Offences Bill, which will come back before the Dáil next month.

She will bring new measures before Cabinet next Tuesday for inclusion in the bill.

“The measures I will bring to Cabinet will make it a criminal offence to share intimate images without consent. This is not just about revenge porn — sharing such images will become a criminal offence, regardless of the motivation of the person who passes them on.

“It will also be irrelevant if consent is given for an intimate image to be taken. I will ensure they can never be shared, even if consent was given for the image to be taken.”

According to Ms Sims (24), the removal of the initial forum has not stopped the spread of the leaks, nor has it discouraged a number of the attackers.

“It’s still going, and they think it’s hilarious," she said. "Now that it’s out there, more people are looking for it.”

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed they are conducting investigations into allegations concerning the posting, sharing, and uploading of personal images online.

"We are acutely aware of the concern and upset that the public may have in respect of the matters reported.

"Some of the comments circulating on social media are not factual and we wish to reassure the public An Garda Síochána is working quickly to establish the factual aspect of the matters alleged," the spokesperson said.

"Any person who is concerned that they have been the victim of harassment following the uploading of personal explicit imagery online without their consent, at any time, should contact their local garda station."

Discord has said in a statement that no one should have to endure the pain of having private images posted online without their consent.

"Discord has a zero-tolerance approach to nonconsensual pornography and child sexual abuse material, and we work aggressively and proactively to keep it off of our service," said a spokesperson.

"As soon as Discord became aware of this server we permanently deleted it, identified and banned the approximately 500 users involved, and will co-operate on this matter with Irish authorities subject to applicable law."