Justice Minister is to bring a memo to cabinet to outlaw sharing intimate images

Helen McEntee TD said that the recent leak of tens of thousands of images of Irish women "caused so much upset".
Helen McEntee TD said that the recent leak of tens of thousands of images of Irish women "caused so much upset". Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 12:31
Greg Murphy

The Justice Minister said she will bring proposals to Cabinet which will see the sharing of intimate images without consent become a criminal offence.

Helen McEntee TD said that the recent leak of tens of thousands of images of Irish women "caused so much upset".

In a thread shared on Twitter, she said: "I share that anger and I want people to know that I am determined to act and to introduce tough new laws to ensure that anyone who shares these kinds of images will face serious criminal sanctions."

She added: "This is not just about revenge porn - sharing such images will become a criminal offence, regardless of the motivation of the person who passes them on.

"It will also be irrelevant if consent is given for an intimate image to be taken - I will ensure they can never be shared, even if consent was given for the image to be taken."

The minister's announcement comes after a massive online leak of intimate and sexual images of Irish women and girls were shared on a number of online forums.

Images and videos have been taken from various platforms including Only Fans, Tinder, WhatsApp, and Instagram. A large number are also taken without knowledge or consent in changing rooms or while women are sleeping.

