Justice Minister is to bring a memo to cabinet to outlaw sharing intimate images

The Justice Minister said she will bring proposals to Cabinet which will see the sharing of intimate images without consent become a criminal offence.

Helen McEntee TD said that the recent leak of tens of thousands of images of Irish women "caused so much upset".

In a thread shared on Twitter, she said: "I share that anger and I want people to know that I am determined to act and to introduce tough new laws to ensure that anyone who shares these kinds of images will face serious criminal sanctions."

She added: "This is not just about revenge porn - sharing such images will become a criminal offence, regardless of the motivation of the person who passes them on.

"It will also be irrelevant if consent is given for an intimate image to be taken - I will ensure they can never be shared, even if consent was given for the image to be taken."

I know the recent leak of tens of thousands of intimate images of Irish women has caused so much upset and anger. — Helen McEntee TD (@HMcEntee) November 20, 2020

The minister's announcement comes after a massive online leak of intimate and sexual images of Irish women and girls were shared on a number of online forums.

Images and videos have been taken from various platforms including Only Fans, Tinder, WhatsApp, and Instagram. A large number are also taken without knowledge or consent in changing rooms or while women are sleeping.