Tipperary GP lambasts four-year delay in services for patient with autism

A Tipperary GP has branded as an 'absolute joke' a situation where a child with autism waited four years to access child psychology services only to be told they were no longer eligible because they are now an adult.

Dr Iver Hanrahan took to social media after receiving a letter showing that a referral made in September 2016 for child psychology services for the child was now being closed as they had since turned 18.

“From a review of our waiting list, it has come to our attention that (the child) is now aged 18 years or older and therefore is no longer eligible for our service,” stated the letter.

Dr Hanrahan said in a tweet: "Autistic ‘child’ referred to local public child psychology services over four years ago no longer eligible now for that service as he has turned 18 yrs old. Never made it off waiting list. This is what we are up against. Absolute joke.”

Autistic "child" referred to local public Child Psychology Services OVER FOUR YEARS AGO no longer eligible now for that service as he has turned 18yrs old. Never made it off waiting list. This is what we are up against. Absolute joke.

HSE South East Community Healthcare refused to comment on the specific case but said there are “extensive” waiting times to access services.

“Whereas there are extensive periods of waiting times for school age disability services in the South Tipperary area, families are offered intervention support by way of child psychology service-led consultation clinics and group workshops," said a spokesperson for the service. "Parents can access these supports up to when the children turn 18 years of age.”

Adam Harris, chief executive of autism charity AsIAm, said children with autism are “falling between stools” and facing “significant” waiting lists or are not able to access psychology, disability, or mental health services at all.

He said there is an urgent need to develop clinical pathways for children with autism because of how services are currently delivered.

Mr Harris said he is not surprised by the Tipperary case and that children with autism and their families are facing a “big challenge” right across the country and services vary from county to county.

Where some children may be referred to mental health services, others will be referred to disability services, with many children “falling between stools”.

Mr Harris added that, while additional staffing provisions had been made this year, there is still a shortage of staff within services.

“Eight in 10 autistic people will experience a mental health issue during the course of their life, yet there is a real dearth in support or appropriate clinical pathways for autistic young people,” said Mr Harris.

We need to see increased investment to ensure that autistic people can access mental health supports in a timely way.

Dedicated services for children with autism could be developed or Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services could provide services to children with autism but no decision has yet been made.

“The HSE national autism plan is looking at establishing appropriate clinical pathways for autistic people and it can’t happen quick enough because we’re seeing people waiting a huge amount of time,” said Mr Harris.