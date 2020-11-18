Status yellow wind warning in effect for Cork and five other counties

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the vast majority of coastal counties.

The first of the warnings came into effect at 3pm and is in place for Cork, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

This warning remains in place until 1am on Thursday and those counties can expect winds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 11km/h.

There is an increased risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of strong winds and high tides.

Another eight counties will come under a status yellow wind warning from 9pm and this will remain in place until 2am on Thursday.

Here is the latest hourly cloud and rainfall forecast from our high resolution HARMONIE model from now until 12:00 on Friday.



For our National forecast and outlook visit: https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/IU0OQb06Zx — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 18, 2020

The counties affected are Leitrim, Sligo, Donegal, Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

Winds are forecasted to reach speeds of 60 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. There will also be an increased risk of coastal flooding in these areas.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for counties Antrim and Down which will be in place from 9pm until 3am on Thursday.

Overnight, Met Éireann has forecast frequent heavy or squally showers which will become more scattered overnight.