Status yellow wind warning in effect for Cork and five other counties

Additional wind warnings will come into effect elsewhere later tonight.
There is an increased risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of strong winds and high tides.

Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 15:28
Michelle McGlynn

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the vast majority of coastal counties.

The first of the warnings came into effect at 3pm and is in place for Cork, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

This warning remains in place until 1am on Thursday and those counties can expect winds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 11km/h.

Another eight counties will come under a status yellow wind warning from 9pm and this will remain in place until 2am on Thursday.

The counties affected are Leitrim, Sligo, Donegal, Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

Winds are forecasted to reach speeds of 60 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. There will also be an increased risk of coastal flooding in these areas.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for counties Antrim and Down which will be in place from 9pm until 3am on Thursday.

Overnight, Met Éireann has forecast frequent heavy or squally showers which will become more scattered overnight.

