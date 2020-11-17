Rights group raises fears 'alternative lifestyle' women on garda watchlist

The Irish Council for Civil Libertiies has raised concerns that gardaí are compiling lists of women who may be living “alternative lifestyles” or who have “attended left-wing political protests”.

They raised their concerns in a letter, addressed to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, in which they referred to reports in The Sunday Times, which detailed the way gardaí are pursuing an investigation into an assault on the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar.

The letter reads: “The ICCL read with concern reports in a national Sunday newspaper on 8 November 2020 that gardaí are pursuing an investigation into an assault on the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, by focusing on women who 'attended left-wing political protests' or who might be living 'alternative lifestyles'. We are concerned at the suggestion that gardaí may have compiled or be compiling lists of people who attend peaceful protests or are otherwise involved in lawful political, social, or cultural activities.

“Can you please confirm or deny that gardaí have been and are continuing to compile a database of individuals who attend protests?”

A garda spokesperson said: “The Garda Press Office was not contacted for a comment, nor did this office provide any comment in relation to this article. An Garda Síochána does not comment on unattributed and uncorroborated media speculation and conjecture.”

The letter, which was penned by Liam Herrick, the executive director of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, also said:

“An individual protester who takes part in a protest should not have to fear that there will be a record of their attendance on a garda database. We are also concerned at the suggestion that gardaí are pursuing investigations into young women who may be living ‘alternative lifestyles’. This suggests a degree of social profiling by gardaí which we consider highly problematic.

“Can you confirm that gardaí are conducting investigations on the basis of ‘alternative lifestyles’? If yes, can you please explain how ‘alternative lifestyle’ is defined and how precisely a person may become a suspect based on their 'alternative lifestyle’?”

According to Mr Herrick, people should be free to pursue whatever lifestyle they choose in a free democratic society as long as they cause no harm.

