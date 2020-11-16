Covid-19: Publicans say ban on takeaway pints a 'knee-jerk' reaction

Publicans have hit out at a 'knee-jerk' move by government to ban takeaway pints but the Deputy Chief Medical Officer warned that images of crowds drinking on the streets risk undermining public health advice.

Dr Ronan Glynn said the trajectory of Covid-19 was deteriorating in Ireland and there was a short period of time to turn it around so people can "enjoy a good Christmas".

Images were shared on social media at the weekend of large crowds gathered near pubs in Cork and Dublin, drinking on the streets.

In response, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government would be clamping down on takeaway drinks, with a ban expected to come into effect for the remainder of the current lockdown.

Dr Glynn highlighted the risks of allowing people to gather on the streets, saying: "Behaviour like that is frustrating for the millions of people who are doing the right thing. It's very frustrating for business owners who have been under restrictions.

Dr Ronan Glynn: 'I don't have specific evidence that people getting together to drink on the streets has led to a cluster but the more that people do that, the more likely it is to happen.'Picture: Colin Keegan

"I don't have specific evidence that people getting together to drink on the streets has led to a cluster but the more that people do that, the more likely it is to happen.

"If we see that behaviour repeated over and over again, we will see more clusters.

"There's a more significant effect of things like this - thousands and thousands of people see it on social media.

Thousands and thousands of people who are trying to do the right thing and find it much more difficult to justify why they're sticking to the public health advice when the actions of a selfish minority are putting the efforts of everyone at risk.

Read More Covid-19: Concern as five deaths and 456 new cases confirmed

Takeaway ban

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will bring a memo to Cabinet to ban the sale of alcohol for takeaway purposes for the remainder of the level 5 lockdown.

It is expected that the Government will approve the memo and sign the ban into law before the weekend.

It is understood, however, that provision will continue for delivery of alcohol to homes.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said video of crowds drinking on the streets was "extremely concerning" and said that it put Ireland's fight against the virus in jeopardy.

"I think it flies in the face of what's acceptable in terms of adherence to the guidelines and regulations because we all have to work to try and get the incidence of the virus down.

"Widescale congregation of people on the streets just facilitates the spreading of the virus, so we are going to have to review, in particular, the whole takeaway pint and alcohol phenomenon."

Frustrating' comments

Publican Ernest Cantillon outside his Electric Bar and Restaurant on the South Mall, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

However, Ernest Cantillon, who owns a number of pubs in Cork city, said the knee-jerk nature of Mr Martin's comments was frustrating.

Mr Cantillon said the crowds of people pictured in a public park and boardwalk beside his bar, Electric, at the weekend were not all his customers.

"It's annoying that the Government will respond to noise on social media as opposed to people who run businesses and our representative bodies who have been asking for more consultation since March," Mr Cantillon said.

"There are always people in the park. It’s one of the few city-centre parks that's not locked up at night. All nationalities and all ages gather there. People always drink there, whether it’s people sitting outside Electric or bringing their own drinks from home or the supermarket, that hasn’t changed.

"But because it was dry and it was mild, there was a larger group than usual there on Saturday.

"Then someone put up a photograph online and it went viral."

It comes as a further five deaths from Covid-19 were announced, along with 456 new cases.

The stubbornly high rate of cases in recent days has seen Ireland's previous positive trajectory start to deteriorate, health officials have warned.