Covid-19: Five further deaths and 456 new cases confirmed

There has been five additional death related to Covid-19, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

So far in the month of November there have been 52 Covid-related deaths.

The HPSC has been notified of 456 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

In the North today, the Department of Health said a further 14 people with Covid-19 have died.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 869.

There were also another 331 confirmed cases of the virus recorded in the region.

News today of a second Covid-19 vaccine reporting results exceeding expectations has been welcomed around the world.

Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second U.S. company in a week to report results that far exceed expectations.

Dr Piotr Kowalski, a special lecturer in advanced therapies at University College Cork's School of Pharmacy, said so far the vaccine from Moderna as well as the previously announced vaccine from Pfizer look very promising.

"Traditional vaccines utilize the inactivated virus or antigen protein itself, manufactured in a cell-based process that takes months to set up and run. With mRNA vaccines, the patient’s own body becomes the antigen factory."

"The speed with which mRNA vaccine candidates can be designed and produced is a key advantage of this new vaccine technology, for Moderna, it took a total of 25 days from sequence selection to vaccine manufacture."

Infectious diseases specialist at the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland and chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, Professor Karina Butler said today was "an extraordinary day".

When asked if this was rushed, Prof Butler said: “Is it too soon? Well, there are very large numbers involved when you combine both studies, most, not all, but most side effects are found within six weeks,” she told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

Those who need it and are least likely to have an adverse effect would be a priority as would health care workers, she said.