Covid-19: No prohibition but takeaway pints to be reviewed 

The sale of takeaway pints from pubs is to be reviewed after the Taoiseach hit out at crowds who gathered in Dublin and Cork over the weekend.

The Government is to look at ways of "tightening up" the sale of takeaway alcohol with Micheál Martin claiming the scenes over the weekend had undermined efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

People socialised on South Mall and Grand Parade in Cork city on Saturday night while in Dublin footage was captured of crowds gathering on South William Street despite level 5 restrictions.

"What we have been seeing could put this progress in jeopardy. It puts frontline workers in our hospitals under pressure, it puts our ICU beds under pressure.

"Widespread congregation of people on our streets facilitates the spreading of the virus," the Taoiseach warned.

Mr Martin has said he will speak to Justice Minister Helen McEntee about the matter today and he is also seeking reports from the Gardaí.

We're going to have to review in particular the takeaway pints and alcohol phenomenon.

"This was never the intention that you'd have large crowds gathering outside of pubs or outside of particular locations where takeaways are available," he said.

Mr Martin added: "We do not want to go into a prohibition situation - people can have a drink in their own homes if they wish."

Meanwhile, Mr Martin played down hopes that a vaccine will be fully rolled out to before the middle of next year, despite promising news from two pharmaceutical companies.

Speaking on Cork's RedFM, Mr Martin said: "These vaccines are still going through the regulatory processes, from early 2021 they will start to be rolled out.

"But in terms of significant numbers of the population, I think realistically it seems to me you're looking at the middle of 2021."