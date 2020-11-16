Coveney: Irish trucks facing significant disruption under Brexit

Coveney: Irish trucks facing significant disruption under Brexit

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 06:39
Daniel McConnell Political Editor

Simon Coveney has said he is “very concerned” Irish trucks will be severely delayed in the UK after January 1 because of Brexit, whether a trade deal is agreed or not.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, the foreign affairs minister also warned there will be no EU-UK trade agreement if British prime minister Boris Johnson pushes ahead with legislation that would see Britain break international law.

In relation to the UK landbridge, Mr Coveney is warning Irish trucks are facing “significant disruption”.

“Britain cannot control what happens in their own ports in the context of January 1, and we are expecting potentially significant disruption, but certainly some disruption, which will mean long queues, long waits to get onto ferries, because of the extra checks that will be required,” he said.

“Our big problem will be in British ports because I don't see a situation if you have a 5km-long queue to get onto ships, I don't believe that anyone is going to wave Irish trucks to the front of the queue."

Read More

Coveney: No Brexit deal if UK allowed to break international law

Irish companies should be looking at contingency plans around direct ferry routes to Europe, he said.

Mr Coveney again expressed concern at the Internal Market Bill being championed by Mr Johnson.

“Even if we do get a new trade deal negotiated by both sides, if the British government is determined to continue with their Internal Market Bill — to reintroduce parts of that bill that were removed by the House of Lords this week — then I think this is a deal that won’t be ratified by the EU,” he said. 

“There is no way the EU will agree to ratify a new agreement if the British government is breaking the existing agreement that is not even 12 months old, and breaking international law by doing that."

Read More

Brexit: Deal or no deal, major disruption is coming to our lives

More in this section

Couple out walking in Galway rescued after rising tide cut them off Couple out walking in Galway rescued after rising tide cut them off
Leaving Certificate results Alternative locations for exam students identified as close contacts
'Worrying development': One death and 378 new Covid-19 cases as five-day case count rises 'Worrying development': One death and 378 new Covid-19 cases as five-day case count rises
#brexitsimon coveney
Coronavirus - Wed May 13, 2020

Covid-19 restrictions in NI likely to exacerbate mental health issues – Dr McBride

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices